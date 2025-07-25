St. Mary's Church Wirksworth awarded £300,000 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to begin repair and research project

St. Mary’s Church in Wirksworth has received initial support* from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Faith Folk Foundation project, it was announced today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made possible thanks to National Lottery players, the project aims to carry out repairs and improvement work to the church building and investigate the literal and historic foundations of the church and the town.

St. Mary’s Church in Wirksworth is a Grade 1 listed building, a member of the Major Churches Network, listed on English Heritage’s “Heritage at Risk” register and a much loved community building for the people of Wirksworth. Without this support from the Heritage Fund it would continue to deteriorate and the stories of local residents would remain un-investigated and unheard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Development funding of £313,770 has been awarded by the Heritage Fund to help St. Mary’s Church PCC to progress their plans to apply for a full National Lottery grant of £1.73million at a later date.

St. Mary's is regularly used for community events

The project will enable extensive repair and restoration work to take place, including to the transept roofs, nave walls, windows and churchyard paths. It will also enable work to improve the lighting and heating systems and to provide a route to reduce the carbon footprint of the church community.

As a watertight, more easily accessible, better lit, better heated and with a lower carbon footprint building, not only will the regular congregation feel more comfortable but also will the regular visitors and tourists who visit and the many hundreds who join us for our seasonal services and our many concerts and events throughout the year.

The project will also offer plenty of opportunities for local people in searching out the foundations of the church building, the origins of the town and the links through the ages between locals and the church community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reverend Neil Griffiths, Team Rector at Wirksworth Team Ministry said: “We are thrilled to have received this initial support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players we can now develop our plans to repair our church and make it fit for the 21st century and future generations.”