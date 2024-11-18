Speedwell Infants children wow local MP with “amazing” artwork
Toby said, “I’m very grateful to Speedwell for inviting me along to see the amazing artwork on display. There was fantastic mix of drawings, paintings and collages and the school is blessed to have so many talented young artists”
Artsmark is the creative quality standard for schools and education settings, awarded by Arts Council England. The Artsmark award provides a clear framework for teachers and education professionals to plan, develop and evaluate their arts and cultural provision.
Artsmark Celebration Week took place from the 11th to 15th of November.
Toby added, “Whilst our education system quite rightly has a heavy focus on maths, English and other core subjects and skills, it is also vital that we recognise and celebrate the importance of art and creativity in our schools.”