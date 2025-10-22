Specsavers offers free eye checks and glasses to people experiencing Homelessness in Chesterfield

Team members from Specsavers in Chesterfield are set to give free eye tests and glasses to people experiencing homelessness in the town and surrounding areas.

Colleagues from the store, located on Burlington Street, are set to hold an out of hours eye care clinic on November 17, which will offer people in need of a sight test, OCT scan and glasses and opportunity to attend outside of usual business hours.

The clinic, organised to celebrate World Homeless Day (October 10), will take place in the evening to offer people experiencing any kind of homelessness a quieter environment to speak to a healthcare professional.

‘Homelessness can take many forms, and not all are visible. Our Team are trained and ready to assist anyone experiencing homelessness to access our care; either during the day in our usual clinics or if they feel more comfortable - in our designated evening clinic. We will be providing them with a sight test, OCT scan and glasses if needed free of charge.

Community Matters

Anyone currently sleeping rough, residing in hostels or sheltered accommodation or those staying in temporary housing with friends or family; should feel free to contact the store and arrange to see us. You will be made welcome!’ Said Vicki Bainbridge, Retail Director.

This clinic is part of Specsavers wider homelessness programme, and the Chesterfield store is proud to mark World Homeless Day by continuing to improve access to eye care for people experiencing homelessness or facing other barriers to care – whether financial, residential or not being eligible for NHS support.

One in three people who experience homelessness need glasses, so the clinic, which is one of many running at Specsavers stores throughout the country, offers an invaluable service to those experiencing eye and vision problems, yet encountering obstacles to receiving eye care.

Store director at Specsavers Chesterfield, Allissa Charlesworth, says: ‘Our ambition is to ensure that everyone experiencing homelessness can access free, appropriate eye and hearing care.

‘By helping people achieve better sight and hearing, we hope to improve their quality of life and unfortunately, we know that for many, it can be incredibly difficult to get free access to this care.

‘By holding an out-of-hours clinic this World Homeless Day and working closely with Pathways, Chesterfield we are aiming to make expert care accessible to our community whilst raising awareness of the barriers currently in place.’

As well as running eye and ear care clinics across stores, Specsavers also collaborates with Crisis, Vision Care, Big Issue and other homelessness services to create long-term solutions to remove healthcare barriers. Chesterfield store have also had a fund raiser in store raising £750 for Pathways Charity, and will be supporting their Winter Backpack appeal.

Specsavers is also calling for changes to government policy to remove unnecessary barriers that make it difficult for people experiencing homelessness to access the eye care they need. Long term plans include influencing policy and systems, so people affected have access to free ear checks, eye tests and glasses, and replacement glasses if broken, lost or stolen.