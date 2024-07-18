Specialist marketing agency selects Derby for UK expansion
For several decades, the Midlands has been synonymous with the aerospace and defence sector, and in recent years it has also seen a burgeoning space sector develop.
The new office – located close to East Midlands Airport and Derby – will augment its existing HQ in Wokingham, Berkshire, and help Defence Media develop closer ties with firms located in the Midlands region, especially those that are looking to grow and expand their presence in critical national industries, including aerospace, defence and space.
The region, containing cities such as Derby, Birmingham, Leicester and Coventry, includes businesses that develop advanced technologies for the defence and aerospace sectors globally, including aero engines, armoured vehicles, and nuclear propulsion. According to the Midlands Aerospace Alliance, the Midlands is home to over one quarter of the UK’s aerospace industry.
Defence Media’s new location also means it is in close proximity to the UK’s newest ‘Space City’, which launched last year in Leicester. As part of a £200m+ investment in the area, this regional cluster focuses specifically on space research, production, manufacture and development.
“It’s exciting to be located in a region of engineering excellence that is home to some truly great defence and aerospace technologies, including the Merlin engine that powered the Spitfire aircraft and more recently armoured vehicles for the British Army, including the Warrior and now Boxer,” said Grant Turnbull, Founding Director of Defence Media.
“Defence Media is a global marketing and PR agency with a worldwide list of clients, but being based in such a vibrant region for aerospace, defence and space is fantastic for the company,” said Turnbull. “We look forward to working with more clients based in the Midlands and exploring how our PR and marketing experts can help them achieve their goals in the future.”
