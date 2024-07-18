Specialist marketing agency selects Derby for UK expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Defence Media – an integrated PR and marketing agency for specialist sectors – has established a new office in the Midlands, extending its footprint in the UK and enhancing its presence in a region that has a significant history and pedigree in engineering and manufacturing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For several decades, the Midlands has been synonymous with the aerospace and defence sector, and in recent years it has also seen a burgeoning space sector develop.

The new office – located close to East Midlands Airport and Derby – will augment its existing HQ in Wokingham, Berkshire, and help Defence Media develop closer ties with firms located in the Midlands region, especially those that are looking to grow and expand their presence in critical national industries, including aerospace, defence and space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The region, containing cities such as Derby, Birmingham, Leicester and Coventry, includes businesses that develop advanced technologies for the defence and aerospace sectors globally, including aero engines, armoured vehicles, and nuclear propulsion. According to the Midlands Aerospace Alliance, the Midlands is home to over one quarter of the UK’s aerospace industry.

Former journalists and Defence Media founders Beth Stevenson and Grant Turnbull

Defence Media’s new location also means it is in close proximity to the UK’s newest ‘Space City’, which launched last year in Leicester. As part of a £200m+ investment in the area, this regional cluster focuses specifically on space research, production, manufacture and development.

“It’s exciting to be located in a region of engineering excellence that is home to some truly great defence and aerospace technologies, including the Merlin engine that powered the Spitfire aircraft and more recently armoured vehicles for the British Army, including the Warrior and now Boxer,” said Grant Turnbull, Founding Director of Defence Media.

“Defence Media is a global marketing and PR agency with a worldwide list of clients, but being based in such a vibrant region for aerospace, defence and space is fantastic for the company,” said Turnbull. “We look forward to working with more clients based in the Midlands and exploring how our PR and marketing experts can help them achieve their goals in the future.”