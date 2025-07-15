Severn Trent’s commitment to social impact wins Gold

Severn Trent’s commitment to driving meaningful social impact has been recognised, as the company is now named a Gold Level Member by the Social Recruitment Advocacy Group (SRAG).

SRAG, established by PeoplePlus, celebrates organisations that are making a positive difference in recruitment, and this recognition marks a milestone in Severn Trent’s efforts to build an inclusive workplace and supporting those in the communities it serves.

Now in the second year of a 10-year social impact strategy, Severn Trent is working to help 100,000 people out of water poverty, with a focus on creating job opportunities for individuals from disadvantaged or marginalised backgrounds.

The company is actively removing barriers to employment, making roles more accessible, and expanding access to skills and career pathways.

Its inclusive approach includes, and builds on, its tailored support for groups such as care experienced young people, individuals with criminal convictions, disabled people, ex-military, and the long-term unemployed.

Kat Greenwood, Head of Resourcing and New Talent at Severn Trent, said: “To be awarded gold accreditation so early into our social impact programme of work is a fantastic achievement, and one we’re really proud of.

“We recognised the opportunity to engage and rethink how we recruit, and this recognition reflects that commitment to creating real jobs and opportunities for those facing barriers.

“While building a diverse workplace has always been important to us, our social impact work has really gained momentum – and we’ve seen incredible success. We’re changing roles to fit the person, not the other way round – so hopefully we can see more people thriving in jobs across the Midlands.”

Kenny Boyle, Group Managing Director at PeoplePlus, said: "Severn Trent has attained the Gold Level, demonstrating their dedication to social value and social recruitment. Their efforts are very impressive. We are proud to have them as part of our Advocacy Group, and their commitment is making a valuable impact on individuals and society."

Severn Trent now joins a growing network of leading UK employers committed to building a society where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Some of the work that SRAG called out was its commitment to tailored ways of recruiting people using partnerships with local job centres, work experience opportunities , mentoring in prisons, making entry for apprenticeships and jobs more accessible.

To learn more about what work is life at Severn Trent, and current opportunities available visit severntrent.com/careers.