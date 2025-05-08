Seven-year-old Skye has been inspiring Members of Parliament in the Houses of Commons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The story of Skye Fearnehough, the youngest team member at award-winning Brookfields Private Nursing Home on Burton Road, has reached the ears of Westminster after it was shared in Parliament by Derby North MP Catherine Atkinson.

Skye is only seven years old but is already a committed volunteer at Brookfields, coming in around twice a month to chat to residents and take part in activities such as bingo and watching films.

Skye comes in with her mum Kirsty, who works as an auxiliary nurse in the home, with grand-dad Andy also on the Brookfields team.

Catherine Atkinson MP was so inspired after reading about Skye’s regular visits to elderly residents in Brookfields that she told the country’s MPs all about it in Westminster, and the youngster’s voluntary efforts received a warm accolade from The Leader of the House of Commons, the Rt Hon Lucy Powell MP.

Catherine told MPs in Parliament: “Seven-year-old Skye has been bringing joy to the lives of residents at the award-winning Brookfields Nursing Home in my constituency, whether it’s playing bingo, watching a film or just chatting over dinner.

“Does the Leader agree with me that everyone needs to be more like Skye, and could we have a debate on the physical and mental benefits to both the young and elderly of being together?”

Responding to the Derby North MP, the Leader of the House said: “I love to hear of these inter-generational schemes where young people like Skye go into care homes and really do lift the lives of those at the end of their life, and I absolutely join her in saying we should all be a bit more like Skye.”

Following her question in Parliament, Catherine Atkinson MP has now visited Brookfields Nursing Home where Skye was on hand to show her around and introduce her to residents.

“I loved reading about Skye’s story, so I absolutely had to share it with the rest of the country,” said Catherine. “I was so impressed by Skye’s community spirit and her determination to make sure older members of our community don’t feel left out or alone.

“Lots of research has shown the value that intergenerational visits can have on the wellbeing of both the old and young. Whilst I was being shown round Brookfields, I could see for myself what a difference her visits make to the lives of residents.

“It’s been a real privilege to meet Skye and thank her personally for her volunteering efforts, as well as shine a spotlight on all she does to support others. Skye is a brilliant example of the acts of kindness taking place across our city – something I’m always proud to champion as a local MP.”

Residents told Catherine how much they enjoyed seeing Skye on her regular visits to Brookfields.

Lucille Parsisson, services co-ordinator at Brookfields Nursing Home, said: “Thank you so much to Catherine Atkinson MP for her visit to Brookfields and chatting to our youngest team member, Skye.

“We are extremely proud of our family focus here at Brookfields and we know what a difference Skye’s visits make to our residents. It’s great that our MP was able to bring Brookfields and our intergenerational ethos to the attention of fellow MPs in the Houses of Commons and we were so delighted that she took the trouble to come and visit and see what we’re all about.”