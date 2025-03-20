Scouts group receives hi-vis vest donations to keep safe and visible

By Karen Smith
Contributor
Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 10:40 BST

Stalybridge Scout Group received a thoughtful donation of 20 hi-visibility vests from the team at Specsavers Glossop to ensure pupils are easy to see when out and about.

The vests will help ensure the safety of the children, aged 5 to 9, on trips off grounds, be it walking to and from the scout hut, attending community events or on educational outings.

Already putting the vests to good use, some of the children from the scout group were taken to the Science and Industry Museum and had them personalised with their group name.

Isobel Lane, leader at Stalybridge Scout Group, says: ‘We are grateful to the team at Specsavers Glossop for generously providing our scouts with hi-vis vests.

'The vests will continue to be used throughout the year, whether it’s on outdoor pursuits, walking to and from the scout hut, or visiting the local town, ensuring our children are always visible and safe.’

Nawaz Moin, retail director at Specsavers Glossop, says: ‘At Specsavers, visibility matters – it’s what we do. We’re always on the lookout for different ways to support our community, and donations such as this allow us to ensure children are visible and safe.’

‘We hope the vests bring peace of mind to parents and scout leaders throughout the year and continue to be used to keep the children safe on various outings.’

