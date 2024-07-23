Scouts are growing in Tibshelf

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In January 2022, there were 12 children in the 3rd Tibshelf Scout Group. In January 2024, there were 58 children and young people (boys and girls aged 4 to 14) in the Group.

The Group opened a new Scout Troop (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) in October 2023 and it continues to grow. Activities they have done since opening include abseiling, archery, backwoods cooking, branding, camping, climbing, fire lighting, grass sledging and shelter building.

Laura Lloyd, Lead Volunteer for Alfreton and District Scouts said, “The children and young people will improve their physical health and mental wellbeing. They will learn and develop skills for life including communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, self-confidence and teamwork. They will also improve their ability to look after themselves and others, to make friends, build long lasting relationships, have fun and do activities they have never done before.” Laura added, “With over 200 activities ranging from abseiling to cooking, hiking to music and navigation to zorbing, there is something for everyone.”

In a recent survey, 94% of Scouts said they had developed skills useful to them in later life because of Scouts, and 88% said they had tried activities in Scouts that they hadn’t done before.

Getting ready for the grand prix!

As the numbers continue to grow, the Group is looking for more people to become volunteers. One volunteer said, “The reason I volunteer is because it has helped me to gain confidence being with young people. In my job, I’m mainly dealing with adults, so it has enhanced my communication skills with all age groups.” Laura said, “The Group is looking for volunteers to work with young people or do some administration or be a Trustee. Whatever time you can offer, we will find a role for you.”

In a recent survey, 85% of volunteers said they had flexibility around their volunteering commitment and the same proportion would recommend their charity as a great place to volunteer.

At a recent event, Chief Scout Bear Grylls said to Queen’s and King’s Scout award recipients, “Be proud of everything you’ve achieved, think back on the friendships you’ve made, look forward to the great adventures yet to come, inspire others in the same way those who inspired you, do your best and help other people.”

The Scout Group also has sections for Squirrels (boys and girls aged 4 and 5), Beavers (boys and girls aged 6 to 8), and Cubs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10).