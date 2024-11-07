Rural Action Derbyshire announces retirement of CEO Beverley Parker, celebrating a decade of transformative leadership
Beverley’s leadership has been pivotal, guiding RAD through a period of tremendous growth in both scope and impact, delivering essential support to Derbyshire’s rural communities.
Her contributions include expanding the Feeding Derbyshire initiative and implementing Rural Domestic Abuse Awareness Training programmes, both of which have had life-changing impacts across the region.
With Beverley’s retirement, RAD enters a new era from a place of strength and stability. Recruitment for her successor is underway, managed by Atkinson HR Consulting. RAD seeks a compassionate, visionary leader to continue the charity’s mission of supporting accessible, vibrant rural communities.
Key Dates for CEO Recruitment:
- Application Deadline: 12 noon, Monday 2nd December 2024
- First Stage Interviews (Remote): Monday, 9th December 2024
- Final Interviews (In-person in Matlock): Tuesday, 17th December 2024
For more information and to apply, visit RAD’s "Join Our Team" website page to download the Candidate Information Pack.
As we celebrate Beverley’s contributions, we look forward to an inspiring next chapter.