Rural Action Derbyshire announces retirement of CEO Beverley Parker, celebrating a decade of transformative leadership

By Emma Simpson
Contributor
Published 7th Nov 2024, 15:57 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 16:26 BST
After a decade of service, with over seven years as Chief Executive Officer, Rural Action Derbyshire (RAD) announces that Beverley Parker will retire at the end of 2024.

Beverley’s leadership has been pivotal, guiding RAD through a period of tremendous growth in both scope and impact, delivering essential support to Derbyshire’s rural communities.

Most Popular

Her contributions include expanding the Feeding Derbyshire initiative and implementing Rural Domestic Abuse Awareness Training programmes, both of which have had life-changing impacts across the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Beverley’s retirement, RAD enters a new era from a place of strength and stability. Recruitment for her successor is underway, managed by Atkinson HR Consulting. RAD seeks a compassionate, visionary leader to continue the charity’s mission of supporting accessible, vibrant rural communities.

RAD staff teamplaceholder image
RAD staff team

Key Dates for CEO Recruitment:

  • Application Deadline: 12 noon, Monday 2nd December 2024
  • First Stage Interviews (Remote): Monday, 9th December 2024
  • Final Interviews (In-person in Matlock): Tuesday, 17th December 2024

For more information and to apply, visit RAD’s "Join Our Team" website page to download the Candidate Information Pack.

As we celebrate Beverley’s contributions, we look forward to an inspiring next chapter.

Related topics:RecruitmentDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice