Rangers race hundreds of miles against the clock in Girlguiding adventure

A South Derbyshire Rangers unit clocked up over 600 miles as they raced against time on an exciting Girlguiding adventure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team from Phoenix Rangers, a Girlguiding unit for 14 to 18-year-olds based in Melbourne, had fun taking part in the ‘Race to the Castle’ event.

They had to make their way as fast as they could via public transport from their hometown to Edinburgh Castle, completing various quests along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They competed against 54 other Rangers and young leaders from Girlguiding units across the Midlands who all set off from their respective hometowns in a race to get to the historic Scottish landmark.

Members of Phoenix Rangers based in Melbourne, South Derbyshire, take part in the Race to the Castle event.

The flexible challenge allowed the young participants to plan their own adventures, before coming together in Edinburgh for a grand finale. T

he Phoenix Rangers set off from Swarkestone Bridge, between the villages of Swarkestone and Stanton by Bridge. Travelling via train, bus, tram and on foot, they covered 625 miles over four days as they journeyed to Edinburgh and back, via Derby, Crewe, Seaburn and Newcastle.

Along the way they completed various challenges including making a sculpture from their own rubbish, photographing themselves ‘holding’ a lighthouse in Seaburn, and a spectacular wheelbarrow race down Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Phoenix Rangers Michelle Lewis said: “The girls all did brilliantly. They supported each other and worked as a team. While they didn’t win the challenge that didn’t matter at all and I’m sure they made memories that they will remember for years to come.

Members of Phoenix Rangers based in Melbourne, South Derbyshire, take part in the Race to the Castle event.

“Adventures like this take them out of their comfort zone. Unlike many school trips, we didn’t get on a plane or coach at point A and get off at point B. Instead, they learned how to plan their routes and travel safely across busy networks; at the same time as agreeing how to manage their budget for activities and food, and looking after each other and their kit.”

Ranger Poppy Mitchell, 16, said: “The ‘Race to the Castle’ was great. Teamwork was so important and we had great fun exploring many new places along the way. It’s the sort of experience that doesn’t come along very often.”

The event closed with a ‘Capture the Castle’ event in Edinburgh which saw over 300 members and leaders from 27 Midlands-based units take part in a day-long Monopoly style game which culminated in a huge ceilidh at the base of the castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers provides an open and relaxed space for girls aged 14 to 18 to regularly meet up with good friends, go on trips at home and abroad, and to help make a difference to the things they care about.

Believing that adventure builds confidence in girls, Girlguiding wants everyone to have access to adventure whoever or wherever they are.

Girlguiding is committed to celebrating all levels of adventure from high adrenaline to gentler experiences, and from a a bug hunt in the garden to the chance to go abseiling.

For more information about Girlguiding, visit girlguiding.org.uk