Pupils gain first-hand insight into politics with visit from Derby North MP

Pupils at a Derby school had a real-life glimpse into political life during a visit from a local MP.

Derby North MP Catherine Atkinson visited The Bemrose School and spent time learning about the school’s unique student-led parliamentary system and answering questions about her role as a local Member of Parliament.

Atkinson initially addressed the students by saying: “Firstly, I want to congratulate all of you for taking on the important role of representing your peers and advocating for change on their behalf.

“This is very similar to my role, just as you aim to make positive changes within your school, I work to represent our community and make changes for our country.

The Bemrose Schools Parlimentary team with local MP Catherine Atkinson

“I absolutely love being able to give people a voice and create change and I hope you feel the same way.”

The school has implemented its own parliamentary system, where students nominate peers to run for various roles. These candidates then present to their fellow students in assembly, outlining their proposals for change and why they should be chosen.

The structure mirrors real government, with pupils raising concerns and suggestions through form councillors, which are then passed up to a year 13 student who acts as chair of the school.

Year 11 student, Kaiden Kader, who has been a deputy chair for two years, said: “Many people, including Mandy Jane Evans from Toyota where I did my work experience, have told me I’d make a good politician.

“I just want everyone to feel equal and heard. My parents are from Kurdistan, and I know they had to fight for the same rights as others in this country.

Atkinson shared her pride in Derby, describing it as an innovative hub of the UK with a rich history in transport. She also asked the students what they are most proud of about their school and city.

Year 5 pupil, Aisha Kadiri, told her: “I’m most proud of my school because of the amazing connections we have with places like Rolls-Royce and Toyota, and the opportunities these provide.

“We also get to meet people like you.”

Year 11 pupil Aviti Arun added: “My favourite thing about Derby is the welcoming community.”

Atkinson also introduced the students to parliamentary terminology, including the concept of “bobbing” - when Members of Parliament stand up to speak - and other common lingo heard in the Houses of Parliament.

Before being taken on a tour of the school, Atkinson told the students: “You don’t need to be a Member of Parliament to make a difference - work together with others to achieve positive change in your community.”

Headteacher Neil Wilkinson said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Catherine to the school today. The pupils were so excited to meet her and asked some fantastic questions.

“Our school’s governing body has provided the pupils with a deeper understanding of politics, with many of them now having a keen interest in it.

“We are extremely proud of how they represented the school today.”