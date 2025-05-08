Nurse Anna Weston champions the importance of her profession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An ophthalmology nurse in Barlborough, North Derbyshire is celebrating the life-changing differences being made to people and their communities by those in her profession.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of International Nurses Day (12 May) Anna, the Theatre Manager at Newmedica North Derbyshire, says she is proud of the contributions made by the men and women who work in specialised settings such as hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and home-health agencies.

Every year, this awareness day is held on the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, recognising the skill, dedication and impact of nurses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna said: “We are not just care givers – we are leaders, educators, advocates, innovators. Whatever stage we’re are at in our career, our role is powerful.

Anna Weston, Theatre Manager at Newmedica North Derbyshire

“Nurses are changing patients’ lives for the better every single day. The breadth of our experience gives us an essential insight into the importance of treating everyone as an individual with their own particular needs.

“I feel proud to be working with such exceptionally talented and dedicated colleagues who serve the people in their community with the highest level of professionalism.”

Newmedica North Derbyshire is based at Midland place in Barlborough, and provides care for NHS and private patients, while also assisting the NHS in reducing its waiting lists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is supporting International Nurses Day by highlighting the role the profession plays in improving health systems and ensuring better outcomes for communities.

Anna added: “Nurses’ roles have changed a lot over the years, but the fundamentals of helping people, which in turn strengthens communities, has never changed.

“The patients I see inspire me each and every day. They are from all sorts of backgrounds, but what links them together is the importance of their sight to them. It’s the sense that people value the most.

“Their sight gives them independence, enables them to see their children or grandchildren grow up, lets them pursue the most interesting jobs and hobbies, and helps them to enjoy life to the fullest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By keeping this in mind, and by keeping patients and their loved ones at the centre of the treatment we provide, my colleagues and I continue to provide a high-quality level of commitment to health and wellness for everyone we see.”

Newmedica North Derbyshire is owned and led by consultant ophthalmologists Mr Alexander Brent , Mr James Tildsley and Mr Sunny Deol, alongside Operations Director Neil Bowman.

It offers a range of ophthalmology services, including cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, oculoplastic, VR surgery and laser treatment including YAG and SLT.

At Newmedica, the clinic nurses work alongside ophthalmologists and optometrists to provide patients with the most advanced eye care.

Further information about Newmedica North Derbyshire (Barlborough and Worksop) please visit the website at www.newmedica.co.uk or by calling 01246 739005.