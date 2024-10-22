Now is the perfect time to start your Neighbourhood Watch Scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are thrilled to announce that PCC funding for Neighbourhood Watch schemes for 2024-2025 is now available!

If you've ever thought about starting a Neighbourhood Watch group in your local area, now is the ideal moment to take the leap. This funding offers an incredible opportunity to access up to £250 (inclusive of VAT) to support, grow, and enhance your Neighbourhood Watch initiatives. Visit www.derbyshireneighbourhoodwatch.co.uk

Whether you're looking to strengthen your community, improve safety, or simply bring neighbors together, this financial support can help you get started.

Why Now? Starting a Neighbourhood Watch scheme not only makes your community safer but also fosters closer relationships among residents. With increasing concerns about community safety, there's never been a more crucial time to start a watch. This funding can help you:

Launch Your Derbyshire NW Scheme Now

Promote Neighbourhood Watch in your area

Support and grow existing schemes

Enhance the overall safety of your community

Key Details of the Support FundEligibility: Applications are open to registered Neighbourhood Watch schemes based in Derbyshire.

Funding Cap: Each application can request up to £250.

Purpose: The funding must contribute towards one or more of the following:Improving community safetyPromoting Neighbourhood WatchSupporting the operation of existing schemes.

How to Apply: Getting started is simple! Just email us to receive the link to sign up your watch and apply:📧 [email protected]

Application Deadline: All applications must be received by 12 noon on February 28, 2025. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible to avoid missing out on this fantastic opportunity.

Why Start a Neighbourhood Watch? Neighbourhood Watch schemes play a vital role in fostering a safer, more connected community. They provide a platform for residents to work together to prevent crime, support vulnerable members of the neighborhood, and promote a greater sense of security. By starting or expanding a Neighbourhood Watch, you’re taking a proactive step to protect and enhance your local area.

This is the perfect time to make your vision a reality. If you’ve been thinking about creating a watch, or if you’re already running a small scheme, this funding could provide the boost you need.

For More Information:

If you have any questions or need further details about the fund or how to start your own Neighbourhood Watch scheme, please get in touch with us. We are here to support you every step of the way.