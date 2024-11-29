Nottingham care home appeals for people to send resident cards for 106th birthday to celebrate ‘incredible’ life

HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home, in Beeston, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, is appealing for kind-hearted people to send birthday cards to a resident who is turning 106.

Olive Sanderson, 105, who is a resident at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home, was born on December 10, 1918, in Gumley, Market Harborough. Olive has lived an extraordinary life and remains as full of life and character.

Olive grew up working on her family’s farm, which she remembers fondly. Olive later went on to become a landlady, running not one but two pubs, where she honed her love of good company and conversation.

Olive is a fan of trips out to the garden centre, and she likes to bake every now and then. Olive’s face often lights up when animals come in to visit the home and she can’t resist the joy of live entertainment, particularly singers.

She often enjoys reminiscing about the past, having one-to-one chats and enjoys music therapy. Olive will be celebrating her 106th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

However, the team at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home would like to make the occasion extra special by surprising her with as many birthday cards as possible. Silverwood Care Home are asking people to send Olive a birthday card with their warm wishes as it "would mean so much” to her, and this will show how much she is celebrated, loved and admired.

When asked what her secret is to a long life, Olive Sanderson, commented:

“I believe my secret to living a long and happy life is to hard work, spend lots of time with family, and to spread kindness and love.”

Debra Meynell, Home Manager at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home, said:

“From everyone here at Silverwood, we would like to wish Olive a fantastic 106th birthday. We look forward to celebrating Olive’s birthday with her.

“To mark this amazing milestone birthday, we’re rallying together to get Olive at least 106 birthday cards – one for every year of her incredible life! Whether it’s a store-bought card, a handmade masterpiece, or just a simple note, we want to fill her day with lots of love and laughter.

“It would mean so much to Olive, reading the well wishes and messages from others in the local community.”

Any cards people wish to send to make Olive’s milestone birthday one to remember should be sent to: F.A.O. Olive Sanderson, Silverwood Care Home, Imperial Road, Beeston, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, NG9 1FN.