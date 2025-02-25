National Park Authority approves restructure under unprecedented financial pressures

The Peak District National Park Authority has approved restructuring proposals that have been driven by a need to reduce costs.

The Authority is facing ongoing financial pressures due to a fixed government grant that does not take into account inflation and additional pressures such as the recent increase in Employers National Insurance Contributions, the rise in the minimum wage, the ending of the government’s rate relief scheme, and some external costs rising by as much as 150%.

Overall the Authority has faced a real-terms cut of around 50% over the last ten years. The continual squeeze on funding has happened at the same time as those using the National Park have increased and expectations about what the National Park should be delivering for nature, climate and wellbeing are rising.

It is only two years since the Authority last had to undertake a restructure programme. Those changes reduced senior management roles by more than half and combined several service areas whilst allowing for an investment in the Authority’s statutory planning function. However, since the last round of changes the Authority has faced unprecedented financial pressures whilst the core government grant remains flat.

The changes approved include making efficiencies within important functions such as customer services and communications. There will be a reduction in the size and scope of much cherished work in the areas of community engagement, education and wellbeing, although alternative funding opportunities for priority projects are being pursued.

With the ongoing support of a philanthropic donor, some transformational changes are also being proposed for the Authority’s Visitor and Cycle Hire Centres to ensure their long-term viability.

Phil Mulligan, the Authority’s Chief Executive said, “We are facing a very challenging financial landscape. The approved structure changes are extremely difficult and upsetting for everyone. We are cutting or reducing some of our high profile and much valued programmes. None of us wanted to make these decisions but they cannot be avoided unless there is significantly better news from government on our funding.”

The Authority has confirmed it is likely there will be number of redundancies, which have been mitigated as much as possible through the consideration of voluntary redundancies. The restructure will enable Authority Members to agree next year’s budget at their meeting on 21st March.