MP calls for more flexible licensing hours to support local pubs

A Bill going through Parliament with proposals to make it easier for pubs and other hospitality venues to extend their opening hours for major national or local events is receiving cross-party support.

That includes support from Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, who says it would give a “much needed boost” to local pubs.

The Licensing Hours Extensions Bill, which would see an amendment to the Licensing Act 2003, aims to simplify the process for relaxing licensing rules, which at the moment requires parliament to approve orders by the Government to relax licensing hours on specified dates and times. Toby joined MPs from across Parliament at an event to urge for mor support for the Bill.

Toby Perkins said: “On occasions on national significance like World cup matches and ceremonial occasions, many pubs will want to stay open later. They can currently do that but have to go through a bureaucratic process each time, this bill will make that process much less cumbersome and will help our publicans, many of whom are struggling to make hay when the sun is shining.

"When the England women's team progressed all the way to the final of the last World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, there was a request to open outside normal licensing hours, but as Parliament was in recess and unable to approve the change in opening times, pubs faced unnecessary restrictions.

"The simple change proposed in the Bill would ensure that pubs can be open for major events, without having to wait for a decision in Parliament – particularly important if we are in recess. The increase in business during these events would provide a much-needed boost to pub finances and to the local economy.”

Any extension to opening times for events would still require consultation with police and councils so that any local concerns can still be addressed, but removes the parliamentary approval requirement.

Toby added: “Our local pubs are the heart of our communities, and it is where we come together for these big events. I’m hoping that at the next World Cup, I’m in a pub watching England win in the final.”