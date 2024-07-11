More and better bus services arriving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

trentbarton is increasing frequency and introducing other improvements on eight key routes, starting from July 14.

The first wave of enhancements arrives on Sunday July 14 and will see increased Monday to Saturday frequency to every ten minutes between Ilkeston and Nottingham on the two and between Ilkeston and Derby on ilkeston flyer.

There will also be an earlier morning trip each way Monday to Saturday between Nottingham and Langley Mill, Ripley and Kimberley on rainbow one.

Then from Sunday July 28 swift will enjoy an increased Monday to Saturday frequency to every 30 minutes between Ashbourne and Derby.

Tom Morgan, trentbarton managing director

The four other routes will be getting their improvements at a date yet to be decided:

· connect will see Monday to Saturday evening enhanced services

· the keyworth is getting its 15 minute frequency back, Monday to Saturday, thanks to an additional bus joining the route

· the calverton is getting an improved evening service, Monday to Saturday

· mainline is getting an improved service Monday to Thursday, plus earlier weekend journeys, for better connections to the QMC.

The enhanced services are designed to encourage more people to travel by bus and improve the experience of all customers on major routes in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

The additional services are being made possible by the support of local authorities through their Government funded Bus Service Improvement Plans.

The summer improvements follow hot on the heels of spring boosts to the timetables of skylink Derby and red arrow from March 31.

Tom Morgan, trentbarton managing director, said: “We love putting on extra services, boosting frequencies and giving customers old and new the chance to travel in style and on time.

“We are grateful to our local council partners for working with us to encourage more people to travel by bus, reducing the number of cars on the road and cutting congestion – all of which will improve journey times and air quality.

“Having the support of local councils means our local communities are better served by their local bus operator to everyone’s mutual benefit.”

trentbarton changes are here: trentbarton.co.uk/news-and-media/our-news/article/timetablechangesJuly2024