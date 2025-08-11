Model Tram and Railway Exhibition at Crich Tramway Village this weekend

A Model Tram and Railway Exhibition will be held on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 August, 10am to 5pm both days at the National Tramway Museum, Crich Tramway Village, Crich, Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 9 layouts will be present at the Exhibition, which includes:

Hampshire Hill interurban trolley layout displays the rural way of life in New England and was only built to a street railway standard. The Hampshire Hill traction connects the two small towns of Concordia and Vermontville, the latter being the site of the H.H.T’s carbarn and sub-station. At Hampshire Hills, midway between the two towns the line interchanges with the Boston and Maine Central Railway. A freight facility is provided for the dairy and pickle factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Hornby Railway Collectors’ Association present their representation of a toy shop display layout that was issued to retailers in the 1950s. The layout shows the traditional Hornby Dublo 3 rail system on the lower level with the ‘new in 1959’ 2 rail system on the elevated section. Visitors can operate the Vintage Travelling Post office and watch as the mailbags are collected and dropped off at speed.

Hampshire Hill Traction Layout

Blackpool’s Golden Mile tramway layout is a representation of an illuminations evening in Blackpool, during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Event organizer, John Huddlestone, said: “The Model Tram and Railway Event has grown in popularity every year since we started it, and we are attracting new models again this year.”

Normal museum entry charges apply. For details visit: tramway.co.uk. You can also email: [email protected] or telephone: 01773 854321.