Miss Derbyshire Great Britain campaigning for change

In June 2025 Daisy Parker (19) was crowned Miss Derbyshire Great Britain at the regional heats hosted at Holiday Inn South Normanton. Her success in the regional heats has her set for the stage of The Athena, Leicester, for the 80th Anniversary finals of Miss Great Britain. But who is she, and what is she doing ahead of one of the UK’s most prestigious pageants?

Currently studying Criminal Justice and Social Policy at the University of York, Daisy is passionate in achieving societal change. Her platform ‘Women Empowered’ focuses on educating and supporting women in a number of issues which are being faced worldwide such as menopause, period poverty, domestic violence, and gender inequality.

Acting as one of the youngest members of UN Women UK, Daisy attends monthly conferences, and book club events to help boost her personal knowledge on key issues, enabling her to spread awareness and facilitate change.

This drive for change doesn’t stop here though. Over the past few years Daisy has fundraised for various charities including John Eastwood Hospice, Ashgate Hospice, and The Christie.

Crowning moments at the Miss Nottinghamshire and Miss Derbyshire Regional Finals 2025.

Ahead of Miss Great Britain, she hopes to raise funds to support A-Sisterhood: a non-profit organisation dedicated supporting charities involving women and children internationally. With key charities including the National FGM Centre, and Stop Acid Attacks, it is clear how this organisation aligns with her personal mission towards a more equal society.

Alongside her fundraising efforts, she is organising a collection for women’s clothing, pyjamas, hygiene, and sanitary products, all of which she will be donating to local women’s shelters and refuges, enabling her crown to help the women of her community.

When asked about her work Daisy stated: “There are so many issues which fail to be appropriately supported and advocated for which impact women and children internationally. My hope is that during my time as Miss Derbyshire Great Britain, I can help educate and support women both locally and internationally. It is so important to come together and help the women in need.”

If you are interested in Daisy’s campaign for change, or her pageant journey head to her social media pages to follow along and see how you can help support women worldwide!

Instagram: daisys_pageant_page

YouTube: daisywendyx

