Millfield Nursing Home’s wild day out at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Residents from Millfield Nursing Home had an unforgettable day at Yorkshire Wildlife Park last week, getting up close with some of the world’s most amazing animals.

The care team, including Activities Coordinators Lucy and Victoria, Senior Care Assistant Lia, and Care Assistant Beth, made sure the day was packed with fun and laughter.

For many residents, it was a chance to relive fond memories and enjoy the company of both animals and friends. Resident Brian Haydon, whose favourite animal is the tiger, was left speechless when he saw the majestic creature up close.

Barbara Millner, who also lives at the home, couldn’t have been happier, sharing how much she enjoyed spending time with her friends.

Residents with their souvenirs

The team saw lions, tigers, and polar bears, and even had the chance to walk with lemurs in their enclosure! They also spotted the elusive cheetah and were amazed by how massive the cat was.

The adventure was a hit all round, with everyone eagerly browsing the gift shops for souvenirs like teddies, mugs, and notepads.

Lucy Crossley and Victoria Ames, have coordinated this annual outing for the past few years, remarked, “We love taking different residents to YWP every year, and it’s always so well received. It’s wonderful to see the joy it brings.”

The adventure brought not only smiles but also lasting memories, reinforcing Millfield Nursing Home’s commitment to providing enriching and fun experiences for their residents.

Great day out for all!

Millfield Nursing Home near Chesterfield is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

Trips out are typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives, with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

Millfield Nursing Home provides residential care, nursing care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. Visit:https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/millfield-bolsover-chesterfield for more information about the home

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.