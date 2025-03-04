Meet the new management for Royal Primary Care in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust have announced two new recruits into senior roles at the Trust’s primary care division – Royal Primary Care.

Nathaniel Webber and Dr Jennie Joyce are taking on the respective roles of Managing Director and Clinical Director for the nine-practice organisation, which was set up as part of the acute Trust in 2015.

Nathaniel Webber has been in post since January following a successful role as interim, having served RPC as Head of Operations for the last two years. He said: “I was born in Chesterfield and was inspired to work for the NHS Trust after witnessing the incredible care my family received during the birth of our children. I'm excited to help the RPC team provide the best possible care for our patients.

“As Managing Director, I’m proud to lead a truly dedicated team. What excites me most about primary care is the potential to shape the future of healthcare in my community. I take great satisfaction in supporting and improving health inequalities and this is something I very much want to lead on during my time at RPC.”

Royal Primary Care's new Clinical Director Dr Jennie Joyce (left) and Managing Director Nathaniel Webber (right)

Nate has two children, aged five and seven, and enjoys coaching his seven-year-old's football team.

Dr Jennie Joyce, currently serving as Clinical Lead for Primary Care Transformation at NHS England, will provide expert patient-centred insight as the new Clinical Director, and will take up her post at the end of March 2025.

Dr Joyce has worked for the NHS since 2003 and is approaching 15 years of experience as a General Practitioner in North Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire, having also served as Clinical Director for a Primary Care Network in Sheffield.

She said: “I am very excited to join an organisation that shares my values. I am particularly passionate about the importance of high-quality, safe and sustainable general practice for everyone, especially those who are most vulnerable and struggle to access care.

“In my role at NHS England, I've been able to learn from practices around the country and build my skills in leadership, quality improvement and innovation, and this is something I am especially excited to bring to my new role with Royal Primary Care.”

Jennie is a mother of two sons, aged 16 and 13, and her passions include reading, music and family trips to the theatre.

Royal Primary Care has gone from strength to strength this year, with key successes including reduced phone line waiting times and improved access to appointments, while latest Family and Friends Testing results show 89% of patients rate our services as ‘good’ or ‘very good’.