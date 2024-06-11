Local homecare team takes on 26-mile Snowdonia trek for Alzheimer’s Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Right at Home team have raised over £1700 for the trek so far, smashing their target of £1,500.

A local homecare team will trek 26 miles across Snowdonia later this month, in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

The team of CareGivers and office staff from Right at Home Derby will take on the mammoth challenge on June 29, starting in Dolgellau and following a route through the towering peaks and scenic valleys of Snowdonia National Park.

Ruth Berry, Karen Lloyd, Joanne Hudson, Julie Barsby, Catherine Cope and Jodie Hunt have raised £1709 for Alzheimer’s Society so far, smashing their target of £1500.

Left to right: John Houghton, Karen Lloyd, Jodie Hunt, Julie Barsby, Jo Hudson, Catherine Cope.

They were inspired to take on the challenge after raising £1043 for the charity last year when they completed a 24-hour bake off.

John Houghton, Owner of Right at Home Derby, said: “I’m incredibly proud of my team. They took the initiative to decide what they wanted to accomplish and have fully committed to all the training and planning involved. We support many clients living with Alzheimer’s, so this cause is very close to their hearts. Their dedication is truly inspiring, and I wish them all the best for the big day.”

Right at Home Derby provides domiciliary care and support to people living in their own homes. Services range from companionship, home help and personal care to specialist dementia care and live-in care services.

The training regimen for the team has been rigorous and varied, incorporating 60-minute workouts on the cross trainer, hill training, brisk walks, and long-distance walks of up to 20 miles. Some sessions have even extended over four hours.

To complement their physical training, team members have also made significant dietary changes, replacing their usual sugary snacks with healthier options to improve their overall well-being.

Registered Manager, Melanie Rowland, expressed her pride in her team's exceptional efforts.

She said: "I am incredibly proud of my team. They consistently go above and beyond, and this time they've truly outdone themselves.”

The team organised an Easter fete and car boot sale to raise funds for their Alzheimer’s Society challenge and will be participating in the Spirit of Chellaston fun day on Saturday, June 22nd to help drum up further donations.

Melanie added: “To date, they have raised over £1,700, which is an incredible achievement. We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us.

“Being a CareGiver is an incredibly rewarding job, but it can also be demanding. Taking on a challenge like this has been truly inspirational, showcasing their dedication and passion."