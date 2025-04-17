Local foodbank receives Easter surprise from Ripley opticians
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Specsavers at 22 Oxford Street acted as a collection point in the lead up to the Easter weekend to be included within the charity’s emergency parcels.
"We’ve been blown away by the support we’ve received from our local community," comments Kuldip Dosanjh, store director at Specsavers Ripley. "We know times continue to be tough, so we’re really grateful for all the donations we’ve received; it’s brilliant to have had such incredible support.
"The Salvation Army is an important part of the community here in Ripley, and we’re really pleased we could support them. Alongside the collection from customers, our team also donated some Easter eggs to add to the tally of treats and help the foodbank continue to support families."
The Salvation Army Foodbank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. For more information, visit salvationarmy.org.uk/ripley.