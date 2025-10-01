Letter: Will Chesterfield market survive?

By David Widdowson
Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 09:52 BST
Recently I had a holiday in Blackpool. On one of my days out, the tour company took us to Chorley market.

Chorley market was a bustling event, both indoor and outdoor market, and trading at a pace and a wonderful range of outlets. I was able to compare this to my visit to the newly refurbished and opened Chesterfield market (September 19th), two thirds of the stalls were unoccupied and general footfall was low, with no real atmosphere.

Can Chesterfield Borough council inform the people of Chesterfield, who pay taxes to fund such works their Master Plan as to how to change the situation and bring back the great experience many of us remember from earlier times? Or just move to being as vibrant as places like Chorley and Barnsley markets?

Another trip was to Southport, but this was a sad place, the pier closed, many shops shut, and the few hours I had there were too many. I trust this is not the way Chesterfield is heading, positive action is needed now to make the market and the town work for people and be a place we want to go to.

Yours,

Best wishes,

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

