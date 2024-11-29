Leading health and fitness provider delivers an exciting future for local Belper community

A leading health and fitness provider that inspires active lifestyles has published its annual report that sets out an exciting future for the local community that it serves.

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Active Play Centre in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham and Belper Leisure Centre in the Midlands.

“The last year has been another successful twelve months for all involved with Trilogy Active.” said Managing Director John Fletcher. “As an organisation we have expanded our programmes and activities, have won Charity of the Year and acquired new facilities across the Midlands.”

“Therefore, as a not-for-profit charity and social enterprise, we are achieving our charitable objectives and delivering our strategy, and re-invest in our charitable activities.” he said.

Trilogy Active Annual Report

The Annual Report highlights that at a time when many providers of health and fitness across the UK are reducing services due to challenging operating conditions Trilogy Active has shared some of its statistics which show a growth in demand across its centres.

“By ‘Inspiring Active Lifestyles’ Trilogy Active has approximately 12,000 Health and Fitness members using Trilogy Facilities each month.” John Fletcher continued. “We have seen over 850,000 unique visits, welcomed over 5,000 Junior Active members each month, taught over 4,000 students learn to swim each month and welcomed over 33,000 visitors to The Forum Cinema.”

The Annual Report shows the powerful partnership work delivered Trilogy Active including with Northamptonshire Sport to deliver the iCAN Get Up & Go programme, which is part of a county wide Falls Prevention programme supported by Public Health and the NHS.

“In partnership with the General Practice Alliance (GPA), we are proud to continue to support the work of the Health and Wellbeing Coaches by offering our facilities, in kind, for consultations with patients.” John Fletcher continued.

Trilogy Active Performance 2023/24

“As well as this, our sites host their new Healthy Hearts Community Hubs which sees them working with individuals with high blood pressure and coronary heart disease to enhance their education and improve their health outcomes.”

“It has been an exciting year delivering for those we serve.” John Fletcher concluded. “The success we have had means we were able to take over the management and operation of Belper Leisure Centre Ltd. in Derbyshire, replacing the company members and Trustees with new appointments.”

The charity-run Belper Leisure Centre has been an invaluable cornerstone of the local community for nearly 50 years, providing vital leisure and recreational facilities to over 1,500 members, 40 active clubs and several local primary schools.

“Over the last twelve months we have also have acquired Hickory Dickory Playhouse’s which are now part of our Berzerk Active Play brand. They are two leading Active-Play centres in the heart of the Midlands that provide adventure play, go karts, holiday activities and more for families in the local community.”

“Along with the continued successful operation of Berzerk in Northampton it shows our commitment to children, active play and children’s play centres which are a fundamental part of keeping families active and compliment the Government and NHS strategies of Healthier Families.”

Trilogy has set out its belief and promotion of the active play environment which stimulates brain function, development and physical literacy, as a place where children build skills and traits such as confidence, resilience, self-esteem, independence and where they develop gross motor development and fine motor development skills.

"As part of our commitment to the community that we serve, Trilogy Active delivers specialist and dedicated Active Play S.E.N.D sessions and the Holiday and Activities and Food Programme (HAF) for families in receipt of free school meals through holiday periods at its Active Play Centres." John Fletcher said.