It’s fox terriers forever: Derbyshire plays host to the 7th National Fox Terrier Meet
Earlier this month Derbyshire played host to one of the largest gatherings of Wire Haired Fox Terriers (and friends) in the world.
The annual National Fox Terrier Meeting is in its 7th year and more popular than ever with 205 Wire Foxies travelling from all corners of the UK alongside a monumental 36 Smooth Fox Terriers, a breed that is sadly on the ‘at risk list’, alongside a feast of terrier brethren as a total of 295 dogs joined in the fun.
The canine cousins travelled from all over the UK from Aberdeen to Devon and internationally with visitors joining from Hamburg and a family who travelled 7177 miles from Singapore, changing their date to return to live in the UK to ensure their Smooth Foxie and Logotto Romangnolo could be there on the day.
Organiser, Tina Bailey, said “It has been a remarkable Meeting and an important way of getting our message across that some of these Terrier breeds are on the endangered or at risk list and need protecting. This Meet is also the main fundraiser for Fox Terrier Rescue UK and raised a fantastic £ 5000 this year! Mostly when people see Fox Terriers they say ‘You don’t see many of those anymore’ - well come and join us in Year 8!’
