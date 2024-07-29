It’s fox terriers forever: Derbyshire plays host to the 7th National Fox Terrier Meet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this month Derbyshire played host to one of the largest gatherings of Wire Haired Fox Terriers (and friends) in the world.

The annual National Fox Terrier Meeting is in its 7th year and more popular than ever with 205 Wire Foxies travelling from all corners of the UK alongside a monumental 36 Smooth Fox Terriers, a breed that is sadly on the ‘at risk list’, alongside a feast of terrier brethren as a total of 295 dogs joined in the fun.

The canine cousins travelled from all over the UK from Aberdeen to Devon and internationally with visitors joining from Hamburg and a family who travelled 7177 miles from Singapore, changing their date to return to live in the UK to ensure their Smooth Foxie and Logotto Romangnolo could be there on the day.

National Fox Terrier Meeting 2024 - Kenslow Farm