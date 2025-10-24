Group cycling instructor Marg, 66, proving age is just a number at Green Bank Leisure Centre

This October and November, across South Derbyshire, Everyone Active is encouraging a greater number of over 60s to become physically and mentally active, with the launch of its Age is Just a Number campaign.

Now in its fifth year, the campaign celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active into later life.

It launched on Sunday, October 5 – also known as Silver Sunday, the national day dedicated to celebrating older people – and will run until Monday, November 17.

Green Bank Leisure Centre in Swadlincote and Etwall Leisure Centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with South Derbyshire District Council, are encouraging the older generation to visit their local centre and enjoy the wide range of activities on offer.

Everyone Active supports older people to exercise across the country throughout the year, with regular dedicated senior activity sessions already seeing more than 20,000 attendances each month.

To help older people to get active, we’ve spoken to some of our local senior members and colleagues and heard just how transformative exercise can be. Whether it’s for weight loss, recovery from injury, improved mobility, fitness or social reasons, there’s so much that exercise can do to improve quality of life.

Marg Leedham, 66, leads three group cycling classes and a senior circuits class every week at Green Bank Leisure Centre.

A GP Exercise Referral Instructor for Everyone Active, Marg has been teaching group cycling for 25 years. She also attends the gym five days a week to keep herself at the top of her fitness game.

Reflecting on her time as an instructor, Marg admits she still gets the same adrenaline fix as she always did.

“You’d think I would be fed up of it by now, but I just love it,” she said. “I thought when I was in my 50s that when I got to 60 that would be it for my teaching, but of course 60 has come and gone.

“I have 70 and 80-year-olds that do my group cycling class. There’s quite a few who are older, so there’s no excuse is there? I love it, I get excited about it like a child.

“Green Bank is very friendly. It’s a proper community leisure centre so there’s all ages, sizes, shapes and abilities. You get the buzz and the endorphins, you get strength, shape and definition. It’s just a high.”

Nick Fearnett, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are proud to offer our members a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active.

“Maintaining physical activity and keeping socially active is vitally important for older people in the local community.

“This campaign aims to inspire people to try a new activity or engage in simple exercises each week at home, helping people of all abilities discover the different ways they can enjoy exercise.”

With more than 230 centres across the country, Everyone Active offers activities for all ages, as well as specialised classes designed to appeal to older people.

By signing up here, people can find out more about local senior sessions and receive inspirational videos from our fantastic senior members, as well as being in with a chance to win a six-month adult membership.

Proving that gyms, swimming pools and other activities are perfect for people of all ages to use and enjoy, watch our inspirational stories from older members across the country here.