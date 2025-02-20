Government urged to act to improve Leukaemia survival rates

Toby at the Leukaemia UK event in Parliament

Leukaemia UK are calling for a commitment from the UK Government to double the five-year survival rate for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) within the next ten years.

Local MP, Toby Perkins, attended Leukaemia UK’s parliamentary event on World Cancer Day to mark the launch of their ‘Take Action Save Lives’ report. At the event, people and their families who have been impacted by leukaemia shared their experiences and highlighted the urgent need for policy changes to save and improve the lives of people facing this devastating disease.

Toby said, “Over the last five years 84 people in Chesterfield have been diagnosed with Leukaemia, tragically 39 of them have died. Leukaemia currently affects 60,000 people across the UK, with 17 people diagnosed each year in Chesterfield. Alarmingly, I was told that if no action is taken, nearly 80% of those diagnosed are expected to die before the end of this Parliament.”

Unlike many other cancers, surgery is not an option for people with leukaemia, therefore an early diagnosis and a standardised pathway across treatment and into recovery is vital. Currently 37% of all leukaemia cases are diagnosed in an emergency setting, compared to the 21% average for all cancers.

Toby Perkins MP said: “Hearing directly from those impacted by leukaemia was a powerful reminder of the urgent need for action. I want to see the survival rates increase through better data monitoring.

Leukaemia UK have outlined actionable recommendations in their report for addressing challenges in early diagnosis, treatment pathways, and long-term care for leukaemia patients. I am urging the government to ensure that the upcoming National Cancer Plan considers these recommendations and commits to improving the diagnosis and treatment for leukaemia patients”.