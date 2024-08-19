Google Doodle celebrates deaf poet and activist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A deaf poet and campaigner with Derbyshire connections has been celebrated with a ‘Google Doodle’. These animated cartoons, which appear on the Google search engine website, are used to mark anniversaries of famous people and events and can be viewed around the globe.

Dorothy ‘Dot’ Miles (née Squire) was celebrated on the 93rd anniversary of her birthday, 19th August, with an animation showing her signing a line from one of her poems. She is regarded as a key figure in the literary heritage of sign language and the deaf community. She was passionate about deaf issues, culture and sign language and longed to bridge the gap between deaf and hearing people. She died in 1993.

Dorothy’s sister Elizabeth Clayton lived in Grassmoor, Chesterfield from 1989 to 2010 and Dorothy often visited her and her husband Ricky.

This is not the first time that Dorothy’s work as a poet and campaigner has been recognised. In April of this year a plaque was unveiled on the wall of the house where she lived in Rhyl, North Wales.

Dorothy Miles

The Google Doodle citation reads in full:

On this day in 1931, the pioneer of British Sign Language poetry was born in Flintshire, North Wales.

As a young child, Miles contracted cerebrospinal meningitis and lived the rest of her life Deaf. She attended the Royal School for the Deaf before winning a scholarship to Gallaudet University in Washington D.C. In college, she was involved in the dramatic arts and when she graduated, she joined the newly founded U.S. National Theatre of the Deaf and began composing poems with hearing and non-hearing audiences in mind.

Miles began writing poetry in English, American Sign Language (ASL), and British Sign Language (BSL), and was one of the first to experiment with composing in English and ASL simultaneously. Fluent in these languages, she felt most comfortable using both and many of her poems could be recited in English and ASL in perfect sync.

She returned to the UK in 1977 and began working for the British Deaf Association (BDA), developing the BDA dictionary and putting together a guide for BSL tutors.

Although Miles is best known for her poetry, she was also a teacher, performer, writer, and playwright. She gave powerful performances using her dynamic and expressive styles of sign language. Her most famous play is the drama Trouble’s Just Beginning: A Play of Our Own. Shewrote several books focused on sign language, including Gestures: Poetry in Sign Language and British Sign Language: A Beginner’s Guide.

In 1992, the Dorothy Miles Cultural Centre was established in her honour. It later transformed into Dot Sign Language, an advocacy organisation that connects the Deaf and the hearing world. In April of 2024, the town of Rhyl placed a "purple plaque" (denoting remarkable women in Wales) on the house where Dorothy lived.

Happy birthday, Dot Miles, thank you for your dedication to inclusive communication for all.