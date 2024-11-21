Girlguiding looks back to the future with brand new haul of badges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Girlguiding, the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls, has today shared a first glimpse of its new and exciting haul of badges launching next summer.

72 new badges will be available for girls aged 4-18 to complete– including a revamped and modern version of the 2018 discontinued ‘Hostess’ badge.

Last year, Girlguiding underwent a huge brand transformation and by adding even more interest badges, the organisation continues its commitment to evolve as the lives and needs of girls change.

The development of new and the evolution of old badges was a response to girls’ requests to add more given the popularity of the first wave of badges released in 2018, with a phenomenal 1,336,656 completed across all four Girlguiding sections since then1.

Designs of the new bee rescuer, celebrations, thrift, and nostalgia badges

The old favourite Brownie ‘Hostess’ badge has been given a fresh twist and transformed into the new ‘Celebrations’ badge. The former badge, first popularised in the 1960s, could once be awarded for playing ‘hostess’ by inviting a friend round and making them a cup of tea, before activities to earn the badge were expanded in 2009 to include party planning so that girls could learn event planning skills. With the new ‘Celebrations’ badge, Brownies will not only learn valuable event planning skills, they will also explore how people from around the world celebrate special occasions before planning their own.

Girlguiding is consulting with members, and to date has heard from over 20,000 girls, volunteers, and parents about what they wanted to see added to the range of interest badges. Until 30 November 2024, anyone, including members of the public, can still submit their ideas which will be used to finalise the designs and activities that make up the badges.

Alongside the new ‘Celebration’ badge for Brownies (age 7-10), a ‘Bee rescuer’ badge will also be launched for Rainbows (age 4-7) challenging girls to get to know this special insect with activities from investigating bugs and bees, to making a bee rescue kit.

A ‘Thrift’ badge will be added for Guides (age 10-14), encouraging girls to channel their inner eco-warrior and learn how to customise, repurpose, and recycle. Both badges were inspired by girls’ passion for living sustainably and learning to help the natural world. 84% of girls told Girlguiding that it’s important to them to do something about climate change1.

Also launching will be a ‘Nostalgia’ badge for Rangers (aged 14-18). This new badge will not only see girls reflect on their past, but it will also provide an opportunity to talk to someone older than them and hear stories from someone at a different stage of life.

Girlguiding hope this badge will help to tackle intergenerational loneliness with over half (59%) of girls and young women aged 7-21 reported feelings of loneliness in Girlguiding’s latest Girls’ Attitudes Survey and 3 in 4 of them think that younger and older people spending time together is a good way to tackle loneliness2. Rangers will also benefit from learning valuable relationship building skills and gain a greater understanding of different perspectives.

Sofia, 6, a Rainbow who is passionate about the environment said: “I’ve loved learning about beekeeping at my local beekeepers’ association and am really happy that Girlguiding is making a badge so more girls can get involved in rescuing and protecting bees. We need to help protect bees because our environment needs them!”

Sally Kettle, Deputy Chief Guide at Girlguiding said: “I’m so excited about the new interest badges and it’s been inspiring to see the flood of ideas coming from the girls, and leaders too! I have to admit it really got my own creative juices going and I submitted an idea for a sporty badge.

“It’s so important that it’s the girls themselves that have put their ideas forward, because it really reflects their changing interests and shows us what skills they value and perhaps need a little bit of help to obtain. It’s such an exciting time in Girlguiding and I really can’t wait to see the new range launch next year. I have no doubt social media feeds will be buzzing with stories of girls earning their new badges!"

Among the most frequently completed interest badges in the programme from the first release in 2018 have been ‘Drawing’ for Rainbows, ‘Aviation’ for Brownies, ‘Mixology’ for Guides, and ‘Self-care’ for Rangers. The popularity of all kinds of badges highlights the diversity of interests and aspirations among Girlguiding members.

Girlguiding's programme provides young girls and women with the opportunity to learn invaluable skills in the welcoming fun and supportive environment Girlguiding provides. All girls in Girlguiding are encouraged, and empowered to know they can do anything and become future leaders and change-makers in their communities.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.