Fundraiser concert for singer songwriter Kara Jane

As the important release date of the 8th of August 2025 ‘Severe ME Day’ for Kara’s second album ‘In Limbo’ looms, her family has decided to host a fundraising event! Not only will this be a fantastic way to celebrate Kara’s music and legacy, but it will also serve as a significant platform to raise more money for charity—a cause that was incredibly dear to Kara’s heart.

As you may be aware, Kara was very keen to raise £100,000 to support the ME association in their aim to establish a post-mortem research facility. This facility is vital in advancing our understanding of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) and will hopefully provide much-needed insights that can aid those affected by the condition. You can see more about this here.

Kara’s family are trying their best to achieve that ambitious goal on her behalf, and they truly appreciate every bit of support. As the current Just Giving total stands at £17,749.25 + £1,830.75 gift aid and £2,468.26 for online music sales, there is indeed a long way to go to reach that target!

You are Invited!

Kara Jane - #MillionsMissing

However, you are now invited to attend a fabulous night of fun hosted by Kara’s family on Saturday 20th September at the Speedwell Rooms in Staveley. The venue has disabled access and there are fully accessible toilets and parking.

This event promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with joy, remembrance, and community spirit. The ladies from Local Vocals, a Derbyshire-based women’s choir, will be performing their fantastic set of songs for us, and their beautiful harmonies are sure to lift everyone’s spirits.

There will even be a special performance of a song from Kara’s previous album, sung by the choir and a selection of songs performed by Emily Louise, Kara’s sister from the forthcoming In limbo album, ensuring that her musical spirit lives on in our hearts. Attendees can also look forward to an array of delectable food options, perfect for fuelling a fun night out.

n addition to the performances, there will be some exciting raffle prizes on offer, and we will be auctioning Kara’s paintings! These one-of-a-kind pieces were instrumental in bringing colour and life to her walls, which she spent most of her life viewing. Each piece reflects her unique artistic vision and is a testament to her creativity. Additionally, Kara’s albums and various merchandise will be available for sale at the event, allowing fans to take a piece of her story home with them.

Kara Jane - Merchandise

Kara’s family are hoping that this event will not only help raise substantial funds for the ME association but also create an environment of shared memories and celebration. They aim to give attendees an evening of entertainment and fun, honouring the spirit of Kara and the love she had for her supporters.

So, please follow the link to purchase your ticket and support us to raise as much as possible! We understand that many of Kara’s supporters, especially those in the ME community, may be unable to attend such a significant event in person, whether due to health reasons or geographical constraints. Nevertheless, if you feel you are able to and would like to support this worthy cause, you could donate directly to her fundraising page or purchase clothing or CD’s from her merchandise site.

Every little helps, and your contributions will directly impact the quest for understanding and supporting those with ME. We will also do our best to share videos of the night with you as soon as we can, ensuring that everyone feels included in this heartfelt gathering.

Thank you for your ongoing support, and we hope to see you either at the event or in spirit as we come together for this noble cause.