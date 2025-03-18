From Derby to Paris: A 21-year-old’s journey for Men’s Mental Health

For most people, a trip from Derby to Paris would involve a quick flight or a train ride. But for 21-year-old Chantal, it’s a challenge of endurance, determination, and purpose.

From April 24th to May 12th, she will be walking the entire distance—hundreds of miles across England and France—to raise funds and awareness for Movember, a charity dedicated to men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

Movember is widely known for its annual moustache-growing campaign, but its impact goes far beyond facial hair. The organization tackles critical issues surrounding men’s mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. These are topics that don’t always get the attention they deserve, and [Your Name] is determined to change that.

“I’ve seen firsthand how mental health struggles can affect men, yet so many suffer in silence,” she explains. “Men are often expected to be ‘tough’ or ‘strong,’ but that pressure can be overwhelming. If my journey helps even one person open up or seek help, it will all be worth it.”

The Challenge Ahead

Covering approximately 350 miles on foot is no small feat. The journey will take her through towns, cities, and countryside, across the Channel, and into the heart of France before reaching the final destination—Paris. She’ll be facing unpredictable weather, long days of walking, and physical exhaustion, but her motivation remains strong.

“Of course, it’s going to be tough,” she says, “but that’s part of the message. Mental health struggles aren’t easy either, and I want to show that even when things feel impossible, you can keep pushing forward.”

How to Support

Chantal is inviting everyone to support her journey, whether by donating, spreading the word, or simply following along as she takes on this incredible challenge. You can support her efforts through her fundraising page: https://uk.movember.com/mospace/15360698?utm_source=qrcode&utm_medium=mo_app&utm_campaign=movember&utm_content=app_share_mospace_qr

As the walk begins, she hopes that each step brings a little more awareness, a little more support, and a lasting impact on men’s mental health. Because sometimes, the toughest journeys are the ones most worth taking.