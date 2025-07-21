From classroom to clinic: Hospital sparks career dreams in local students

A local hospital is investing in the future workforce by offering young people from Derbyshire valuable insights into career opportunities in healthcare, business, and support services available on site - through school career events and internship roles.

This month, staff from Practice Plus Group Hospital, Balborough, took part in two major school careers event aiming to inspire a future generation of hospital workers. First, they attended Newfield School’s Aspirational Careers Day where they spoke with Year 8 pupils, followed by King Ecgbert School’s Careers Fair, where they met students aged 14-18 to showcase careers in healthcare.

The hospital was represented by key clinical and support staff including Sarah Williams, Infection Prevention and Control Lead and Theatre Scrub Nurse, Marie Wilson, Physiotherapist, Katie Dyett, Business Development Manager, alongside business intern Eve Hallam, a University of Sheffield student currently completing a summer internship with the hospital.

“These events are a fantastic way to open young people’s eyes to the range of opportunities available in healthcare,” said Sarah Williams. “We want to show them that a career in a hospital can mean many different things - from clinical care to HR, or marketing, business development and beyond.”

Among the dozens of students attending were many who expressed curiosity about how to get into hospital roles, with staff on hand to guide them through the pathways available. These might include apprenticeship opportunities, university degrees or via support roles which can be a fantastic way to enter the field.

The hospital’s support for future careers doesn’t stop at school events. This summer, the Barlborough team has appointed Eve Hallam, 20, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, as an intern to work across departments in a business-focused role. Eve is a third-year student studying East Asian Studies at the University of Sheffield and chose to intern at the hospital to gain practical experience for her future career in business or public service. Commenting on her internship, Eve says:

“I wanted to gain experience in a real-world business role to support my application for a master’s degree next year. Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, has been ideal because I’ve had the chance to work closely with different departments and directly see the impact of my work.”

Her role includes outreach to local GP surgeries and opticians to share information about surgical services, creating promotional materials, conducting competitor analysis, and participating in community careers events. Through her experience, Eve has gained a clearer picture of what she wants from her future career. She adds:

“I’ve realised I’d prefer a role that isn’t strictly desk-based, but one that’s varied and people-focused. This internship has helped me build skills that will be useful wherever I go - whether it’s marketing, HR, or eventually a graduate programme in the Civil Service.”

Eve strongly encourages other students to pursue internships too, she says: “You gain real-life skills that help you make better career decisions and give you a competitive edge in the job market. It’s experience you simply don’t get in a classroom.”

Steve Booker, Hospital Director, praised the efforts of staff and interns in inspiring the region’s young minds. He comments: “We’re proud to support future generations by showing young people the incredible range of careers available in healthcare. Whether clinical or non-clinical, we believe in helping young people to understand what’s possible and how they can be a part of it. By regularly visiting schools and colleges and providing real work experience opportunities, like we have with Eve, we’re not just shaping future careers, we’re hoping to build a strong future workforce for our hospital and our community.”

Practice Plus Group Hospital celebrated its 20th Anniversary earlier this year. Over the past two decades, the hospital has continued to grow with four theatres, and now treats over 5,000 private and NHS patients every year. The team specialises in hip and knee replacements, hernia and gall bladder treatments, and cataract and weight loss surgery. Private patients can book consultations directly with Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group, and NHS patients can ask their GP for a referral.

To enquire about career opportunities at the hospital visit: Job vacancies | Practice Plus Group

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough is located at 2 Lindrick Way, Barlborough, Chesterfield, Derbyshire S43 4XEX. Visit www.practiceplusgroup.com