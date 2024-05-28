Fringe welcomes acts from near and far!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fringe celebrates over 190 entries at open-to-all Programme Party

Buxton Fringe is celebrating one of its biggest ever Fringes with over 190 events. The bumper printed programme is due out at the end of this month and will be centre stage at a special Programme Party at the Green Man Gallery on Saturday June 1 from 7 to 9pm.

All are welcome at this free event which will feature extracts from a variety of acts.

The line-up has been confirmed as Lindley & Lloyd with a preview of their radio play, Adventures of Alex & Thais, poptastic Johnny Dysfunctional with his Doll’s House, unconventional Santa stand-up, Terry Victor, musician Michael Clement from Not Quite Bookstock and singer-songwriter Danielle Banks.

Singer songwriter Danielle Banks (credit: Darren Jackson)

There will also be a chance to learn more about some of the Fringe’s other shows as well as to enjoy a drink and some party food alongside Fringe organisers and supporters.

Cash donations will be gratefully received and there will be exciting Fringe merchandise on sale with 10% discounts for Fringe Friends.

Fringe chair Stephen Walker says: “It’s great to be able to celebrate such a joyful Fringe with events in every category and in a wide variety of venues including long-established managed venues the Green Man Gallery and Underground, which has found a new home in the former Track and Trail unit at Spring Gardens.”

