Fit20 Dronfield now open

Welcome to our new Fitness Studio Fit20 at the Dronfield Civic Centre S18 1PD

Glenn Stuart, a lifelong Sheffield resident, proud father of three and grandfather of one, is excited to announce the opening of fit20 Dronfield, bringing a revolutionary new approach to strength training and wellbeing to the community.

With over 20 years of experience running his own businesses in finance and driving, Glenn knows the value of flexibility and independence. After a personal health transformation that saw him lose four stone following repeated battles with Covid, he decided it was time to turn his passion for fitness into a business that could help others.

“Three years ago, I knew I needed to change my lifestyle. Fitness and wellbeing became part of my daily routine, not just something extra. It’s kept me motivated, healthy, and given me valuable ‘me time’ to support my mental health,” Glenn explains. “fit20 stood out to me because it’s totally different from the crowded gym market. It’s simple, consistent, and proven to work — I knew it would be a perfect fit for Dronfield.”

fit20’s unique concept offers personalised, high-intensity strength training in just one 20-minute session per week. Sessions are led by certified trainers in a calm, private studio environment — no changing clothes, no sweating, and no long hours in the gym. Backed by the world’s largest fitness study, members typically experience strength gains of 30 to 50 percent in their first year, regardless of age, gender, or fitness level.

Glenn sees Dronfield as the ideal location: “It’s a vibrant, thriving area where people care about their health but might not enjoy traditional gyms. fit20 gives them a professional, time-efficient way to stay strong and healthy. My aim is to reach 150 members in the first year, and I’m confident the community will embrace it.”

His message is simple: “Come and try it for free — you won’t be disappointed. This is about your future health and wellbeing, guaranteed.”

fit20 Dronfield is located in the Civic Centre, at the heart of the community’s busy shopping area. Residents are invited to experience fit20 with a FREE introductory training session.