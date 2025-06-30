Financial investment is ‘vote of confidence’ in future of Belper Leisure Centre

A popular Leisure Centre at the heart of the Belper community, whose future was in doubt just two years ago, has received a cash injection that will make the centre ‘the best it has ever been.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belper Leisure Centre is owned and operated by Trilogy Active who operate Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema in Northampton as well as Berzerk Active Play Centres in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham.

“We are delighted to announce the completion of a major refurbishment of the Belper Leisure Centre gym.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as installing an exciting new gym kit, new functional strength and conditioning and CV equipment, we have introduced new flooring and a complete repainting of the gym and gym changing rooms.” he added.

Belper Leisure Centre

Trilogy Active and its team have been working hard to ensure that during the major works the Centre has remained open for use by the community.

The swimming pool, activity hall, group exercise studio, indoor cycle studio, squash courts and 3G pitch all remained open throughout the refurbishment and a new poolside spectator area has been introduced for parents to watch their children’s swimming lessons.

“Because of the popularity of the Centre, we recognised how important it was that our members and the wider Belper community could still use our services.” John Fletcher continued. “That is why our fitness classes swimming sessions and lesson ran as normal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful for the patience of our users and are now delighted to open and share our shiny new gym with everyone.” he said.

Belper Leisure Centre

The new equipment includes an Alpine Runner and Zero Runner in the cardio area of the gym alongside SkiErg, S-Force performance trainer, Turg with a sledge, kettle bells and slam balls in the Functional area of the new gym.

Earlier this year, Belper Leisure Centre Limited and Trilogy Active formally merged, with Belper Leisure becoming part of Trilogy Active.

The new ownership of the Centre came after it was due to close its doors two years ago.

“We are delighted to invest £80,000 into this great centre.” John Fletcher said.

“It is a further vote of confidence in Belper and its great community.”