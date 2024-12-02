Festive Big Sing raises money for international charity

Christian Aid supporters in Whaley Bridge are warming up their vocal chords for some festive fundraising to support people living through conflicts around the world.

International development charity Christian Aid has launched its Christmas Appeal which this year is shining a light on South Sudan where hundreds of thousands of people are seeking safety from the conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

The organisation works through local partners on initiatives aimed at supporting families as they settle into the refugee camps, and in the longer term as they try to forge new lives.

To help raise funds for these vital projects, the charity’s supporters are raising their voices with carol concerts and Advent services around the UK.

Whaley Bridge Uniting Church is taking part with a Big Sing on Saturday, December 14, from 10am-noon, at the church, in Buxton Road.

Event organiser Margaret Smith explained: “This is when we come together - Church and community - to sing our hearts out with Christmas carols and songs, to support Christian Aid. There will be activities for children, bacon butties, cakes and drinks.

“There’s no set charge, but we do ask for donation to Christian Aid. Please come and join us – the more, the merrier.”

Funds raised will help groups like the Smile Again Africa Development Organisation which offers a lifeline to people who have had to leave everything behind – people like 35-year-old mother-of-three Shede.

She explained: “Fighting broke out and homes were bombed. Food was no longer available. The situation was dire.

“I did not come with anything. I only came with these clothes on. The rest of my belongings were all left behind. No table, no teapot, no chair, no bed. Nothing.”

Fleeing conflict does not mean the danger is over for people like Shede and the decision to leave is not taken lightly.

But thanks to supporters throughout the UK, aid agencies are able to offer support.

James Wani, Country Director of Christian Aid South Sudan, “The arrival of hundreds of thousands of people to areas already experiencing extreme poverty, has put enormous pressure on authorities and humanitarian organisations alike. Offering financial assistance means people can prioritise their own specific needs and decide how to meet them and is a lifeline for families who’ve left everything behind to survive. It’s a programme which brings choice, hope and dignity to people who’ve lost so much.”

Anyone wanting to support Christian Aid’s Christmas Appeal or make a donation can visit www.christianaid.org.uk and click on Appeals to find out more.