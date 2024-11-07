Expert reveals five top tips to help Derbyshire's adult carers this winter

With winter looming, an expert an expert in public health and ageing has offered her top tips to help anyone in Derbyshire caring for elderly relatives during the cold months.

Approximately four million people in the UK are unpaid adult carers – of elderly parents. Known as ‘carents’, they are Britain’s biggest caring cohort.

However, freezing conditions coupled with seasonal pressures on the NHS can make it the most challenging time of year for elderly people – and their carers.

Now an expert has provided her five top tips to make the lives of carents as stress-free as possible during the coming months.

Dr Jackie Gray, a now-retired GP, is the founder of The Carents Room, an online one-stop shop for adults caring for elderly relatives of friends.

It provides free, impartial support on every aspect of being a carent – from advice on power of attorney and finances, to expert guidance on navigating the NHS and care sector.

Recently, The Carents Room launched a campaign that will see the organisation’s messaging placed on over two million prescription bags during the winter – and Dr Gray said it is vital carents are aware of the free support available.

“From increased hospital admissions to rising heating costs, a problem exacerbated this year by the removal of their fuel allowance, winter can put a significant strain on elderly people and their relatives," said Dr Gray.

“That’s why we are committed to finding innovative ways of making those caring for elderly parents aware of the wealth of free support available to help them. It is vital that carents are as proactive as possible to prevent any issues this winter.”

Dr. Gray’s top tips are:

1) Get vaccinated

Flu, covid and RSV are all already circulating.

Thankfully, there are vaccines for them all, but as Dr Gray highlights, it is vital older people are up-to-date with their jabs.

“Vaccines are proven to help dramatically lower your chances of catching a virus, and to also improve health outcomes if you do,” she said.

“It is vital the person you are caring for is vaccinated each winter, as new strains are always circling, but if you are a carent you should make sure you are also vaccinated to lower the risk that you could pass it on to them.

“The flu vaccine is also free for anyone aged over 65, while your age, health and previous vaccine history will determine which ones are right for you.

“You can make arrangements through your GP or local pharmacy to get them booked in.”

2) Regular and emergency medicines

Winter is a busy time for GP surgeries and it can be difficult getting to a pharmacy when you’re poorly or if the weather is bad.

That’s why Dr Gray says it is important to check you have all the regular medicines you need – including having a ‘rescue pack’ to hand.

“Some people living with chronic respiratory problems can benefit from having a rescue pack to hand to ensure they can get antibiotics or other emergency medicines if their condition deteriorates,” she added.

“Also speak to your GP or pharmacist so that you understand how to schedule your medicines if you develop a fever, sickness or diarrhoea. These ‘sick day rules’ can be especially important for people being treated for diabetes.”

3) Prevent slips, trips and falls

Cold and icy conditions cause a sharp rise in the number of falls.

However, winter can also see the risk of falling at home increase due to poor lighting and drafty conditions.

Dr Gray said carents should ensure that their loved one’s boiler has been serviced and that hallways and doorways are not only well-lit, but also free of any potential obstacles – such as loose mats or cables.

“There are many energy efficiency or fuel poverty charities who can provide all sorts of support to help keep older or vulnerable people warmer at home,” added Dr Gray, who also highlighted the impact the decision to remove the winter fuel allowance could have on many households.

“Many charities will offer advice on energy bills and savings but some will also provide payment vouchers, or other money-saving equipment such as lined curtains or slow cookers.

“Make sure you also check eligibility for pension credits and other financial support from local authorities such as the household support fund.”

Dr Gray noted that there is even support available to help pull your bin to the kerb during poor weather – simply by registering additional needs with your council.

4) Prepare for adverse weather events

Last year the UK suffered from 12 named storms – more than any year on record – and they can lead to devastating power cuts or flooding.

“These can be especially devastating for those living alone with dementia or advanced long-term conditions,” added Dr Gray.

One form of support is through the Priority Services Register, a free UK-wide service that provides extra advice and support should your electricity, gas or water supply be interrupted.

Visit www. thepsr.co.uk to sign-up.

5) Travel and transport disruption

According to Dr Gray, advances in technology have been a huge help to carents – many of whom can live hundreds of miles from their relatives.

“Many are increasingly investing in remote technologies such as cameras, smart heating or lighting systems in order to support loved ones from afar,” she added.

“This can be a lifeline if bad weather, or illness, prevents you from getting there as often or as quickly as you usually do.”

“A camera can provide peace of mind, while smart home technology lets you ensure that the home is warm or bright enough.”

Additionally, she said it is worth considering how frontline services – including paramedics and police – can access the home to provide emergency support if needed.

“The Lion’s Club ‘message in a bottle’ scheme is a simple way of ensuring that first responders can readily access important health information about householders – these free bottles are often available from local pharmacies and could help to save a life,” she added.

For further information on The Carents Room, please visit https://carents.co.uk/