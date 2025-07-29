Emma Marrison-Taylor to run Monsal Trail Half Marathon to raise awareness of ‘Suicide Disease’

This October, Emma Marrison-Taylor will take on the Monsal Trail Half Marathon to raise funds for the Trigeminal Neuralgia Association, in recognition of Facial Pain Awareness Month.

Emma, now in her early 30s, was diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN) at just 28 years old. Often dubbed “the suicide disease” due to the severity of its symptoms, TN causes sudden, stabbing facial pain triggered by everyday actions such as speaking, brushing teeth, or exposure to wind.

It’s a condition that’s often invisible to others, but devastatingly real for those who live with it.

“Running in open countryside is especially tough with TN,” Emma explained, noting that even a breeze can provoke painful episodes. “But I’m doing this not just for myself, but for everyone enduring this unimaginable condition.”

Emma hopes the challenge will shine a light on a little-known and often misunderstood illness, while raising money to support research, improve treatments, and provide hope to those affected.

Supporters can contribute to Emma’s fundraising campaign at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/emma-marrison-taylor