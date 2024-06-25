Eckington resident reflects on his war time efforts during the Korean War this Armed Forces Day

By Emma HirdContributor
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
At HC-One’s April Park Care Home in Eckington, Derbyshire, residents and colleagues at the home have commemorated the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces this Armed Forces Day, taking place on 29th June 2024.

A 92-year-old Derbyshire care home resident who was a former Korean War Army Nurse has revealed his ‘proud’ service that built his character on International Nurses’ Day.

Resident Bernard Robinson has been reflecting on his career as a Nurse in the Armed Forces. Bernard, aged 92, who has lived at the Derbyshire care home since November 2022, revealed that he began his nursing career at the age of 18 when he enrolled into the army.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He became a Nurse when the army was short-staffed and in desperate need of Nurses. Bernard helped fulfil a need during the Korean War, where he served his duty for his country and people by travelling all over the world.

Resident Bernard Robinson at April Park Care Home from the Korean War and nowResident Bernard Robinson at April Park Care Home from the Korean War and now
Resident Bernard Robinson at April Park Care Home from the Korean War and now

Bernard enjoyed meeting different kinds of people, as he looked after the wounded and cared for families in the area where he was stationed. Bernard enjoyed his work as a Nurse, but he experienced many traumatic situations during the war.

Bernard was 22 when the Korean War ended, and he subsequently changed his career path by working on the railways and then as a painter and decorator. His favourite memory as a Nurse was playing with the children on the wards, where he made them smile and laugh during tough times.

Speaking on his experience, Bernard Robinson, resident at April Park, stated:

“Whilst I didn’t choose to become a Nurse initially upon joining the army, I wouldn’t change it! I am proud of the service I did, and it made me the man, husband, and father that I am today.”

Related topics:DerbyshireNurses

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.