Eckington resident reflects on his war time efforts during the Korean War this Armed Forces Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 92-year-old Derbyshire care home resident who was a former Korean War Army Nurse has revealed his ‘proud’ service that built his character on International Nurses’ Day.
Resident Bernard Robinson has been reflecting on his career as a Nurse in the Armed Forces. Bernard, aged 92, who has lived at the Derbyshire care home since November 2022, revealed that he began his nursing career at the age of 18 when he enrolled into the army.
He became a Nurse when the army was short-staffed and in desperate need of Nurses. Bernard helped fulfil a need during the Korean War, where he served his duty for his country and people by travelling all over the world.
Bernard enjoyed meeting different kinds of people, as he looked after the wounded and cared for families in the area where he was stationed. Bernard enjoyed his work as a Nurse, but he experienced many traumatic situations during the war.
Bernard was 22 when the Korean War ended, and he subsequently changed his career path by working on the railways and then as a painter and decorator. His favourite memory as a Nurse was playing with the children on the wards, where he made them smile and laugh during tough times.
Speaking on his experience, Bernard Robinson, resident at April Park, stated:
“Whilst I didn’t choose to become a Nurse initially upon joining the army, I wouldn’t change it! I am proud of the service I did, and it made me the man, husband, and father that I am today.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.