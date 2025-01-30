Dogs Trust asks dog lovers to head outdoors to help homeless hounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As memories of Christmas fade along with our commitment to New Year’s resolutions, Dogs Trust Loughborough is asking dog-lovers to set themselves a fresh challenge by putting their best foot - or paw - forward to support dogs in need.

Dogs Trust Loughborough is launching its ‘99k for Canines’ challenge, encouraging dog-lovers to head out on a sponsored stroll in February to help make sure dogs at the rehoming centre get everything they need until they find their forever homes.

Celine Di Crocco, Manager at Dogs Trust Loughborough, said:

“The 99k for Canines challenge is a fun, flexible and totally free way to support Dogs Trust dogs, as well as making sure you get out and about in the cold days of February, with or without a four-legged friend.

99k for Canines takes place across February.

“You can complete your 99k as quickly or as gradually as you like at any location you fancy, from the beach to the back garden! If your canine companion fancies joining in, that’s fantastic, but no worries if not, all you need is a love of dogs and a desire to help those who have found themselves without a family of their own.”

To sign up, head to https://events.dogstrust.org.uk/event/99k-for-canines-2025. Everyone taking part will get a free Dogs Trust bandana, or two if they’re heading out with a dog, along with a challenge guide and their own fundraising page. Anyone who raises £99 or more will get a free Dogs Trust T-shirt.