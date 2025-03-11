Do you know someone who deserves to be honoured? Chesterfield FC Community Awards 2025

nominate at chesterfield-fc.co.uk

Chesterfield FC is thrilled to announce the launch of the Community Awards 2025, a special initiative dedicated to Celebrating the unsung heroes who make our community truly exceptional.

We are calling on you to help us recognise individuals who go above and beyond—those who demonstrate selflessness, compassion, and a commitment to making a real difference in the lives of others. Whether it’s through acts of kindness, sportsmanship, or innovative contributions, we want to hear their stories.

Do you know someone who deserves to be honored?

Nominations are now open, and we encourage you to submit your nominations before the deadline. This is your chance to ensure these incredible individuals receive the recognition they deserve.

The winners will be celebrated at a lavish awards ceremony on 7th June 2025, where we will come together as a community to applaud their achievements.

Submit your nomination today! 2025 Community Awards | Chesterfield FCThank you for helping us shine a light on the heroes of Chesterfield.

Nominations close 25th April