Do you know someone who deserves to be honoured? Chesterfield FC Community Awards 2025

By Alison Ollerenshaw
Contributor
Published 11th Mar 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 11:36 BST
nominate at chesterfield-fc.co.ukplaceholder image
nominate at chesterfield-fc.co.uk
Chesterfield FC is thrilled to announce the launch of the Community Awards 2025, a special initiative dedicated to Celebrating the unsung heroes who make our community truly exceptional.

Chesterfield FC is thrilled to announce the launch of the Community Awards 2025, a special initiative dedicated to celebrating the unsung heroes who make our community truly exceptional.

Most Popular

We are calling on you to help us recognise individuals who go above and beyond—those who demonstrate selflessness, compassion, and a commitment to making a real difference in the lives of others. Whether it’s through acts of kindness, sportsmanship, or innovative contributions, we want to hear their stories.

Do you know someone who deserves to be honored?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nominations are now open, and we encourage you to submit your nominations before the deadline. This is your chance to ensure these incredible individuals receive the recognition they deserve.

The winners will be celebrated at a lavish awards ceremony on 7th June 2025, where we will come together as a community to applaud their achievements.

Submit your nomination today! 2025 Community Awards | Chesterfield FCThank you for helping us shine a light on the heroes of Chesterfield.

Nominations close 25th April

Related topics:NominationsChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice