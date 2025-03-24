Derbyshire wildlife ‘detectives’ needed for spring mammal survey

Volunteers in Derbyshire, and across the wider UK, are being asked to become ‘wildlife detectives’ this spring by searching their gardens, parks and other urban green spaces for wild mammals and recording their findings online.

Conservationists at leading wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) are calling for nature lovers, families and individuals to participate in their annual Living with Mammals survey, which runs throughout the year. The survey helps conservationists track changes in wild mammal populations, from bats and badgers to wood mice and weasels, and crucially, identify those that need the most urgent support.

Taking part is simple: just spend a little time in a local green space – it might be a garden or park, an allotment or churchyard – looking for wild mammals or the signs they leave behind such as footprints or droppings, and record it online. And whether you spot a ubiquitous grey squirrel or a rare red one, a molehill or muntjac tracks, every record submitted to the survey’s website (ptes.org/lwm) is important. The survey is open to everyone, with guides and information on recognising the different species you might see, so anyone can become an expert!

David Wembridge, Mammal Surveys Coordinator at People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) said: “Historically we haven’t associated urban spaces with wildlife, but that’s changing. It’s becoming more apparent that our towns and cities can be key strongholds for some species, such as hedgehogs, and we need people to tell us who their wild neighbours are if we want to support and protect these species.”

Foxes are also one of the mammals PTES is asking volunteers to look out for this spring.

“Whatever size your garden or local park, taking part in Living with Mammals is a great way to reconnect with the nature on your doorstep and helps build a nationwide picture of the ‘green-health’ of urban spaces and the role they play supporting wildlife.”

In 2024, over 700 sites were surveyed across the UK, with hedgehogs, grey squirrels, foxes, mice and bats being recorded most often. Rarer sightings, including weasels, stoats, polecats and red squirrels were also recorded in England. Last year’s data also showed that records of rabbit continue to fall with only around one in ten sites recording sightings or signs. Worryingly, the average proportion of sites with rabbits present in the last three years is 40% less than that just five years ago, echoing the ongoing decline seen in the rural landscape.

Top tips for encouraging urban wildlife

Whether you live in a sprawling city or a rural market town, there are ways that everyone can encourage urban wildlife without needing acres of space, or lots of time and money:

Hares – one of the mammals PTES is asking volunteers to look for during its Living with Mammals survey.

Plant a grass lawn rather than using artificial turf Encourage invertebrates by keeping potted plants on balconies Provide water in shallow dishes year-round Plant night-scented flowers, such as mint or jasmine, to attract moths and bats Remove litter from local parks that could be harmful to wildlife

For more advice on how to help wildlife, and to take part in Living with Mammals, visit ptes.org/lwm

And, if you’re on social media you can share your mammal photos using #LivingWithMammals