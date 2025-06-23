Derbyshire teen cancer survivor reaches grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain — Using her platform to support seriously ill children

15-year-old Billie Williams from Somercotes has proudly secured her place in the grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2025 as Miss Amber Valley, which will be held at The Globe Theatre in Blackpool this October.

For Billie, the competition is more than a personal milestone — it’s a platform for purpose, inspired by strength, family legacy, and a deep desire to support others.

At just 13, Billie was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. She faced intensive treatment at a young age, but never let go of her love for modeling, beauty, dance, and drama — passions she had been pursuing since she joined a modeling agency at age 11. Now in remission, Billie is moving forward with confidence and compassion.

Adding a special touch to Billie’s journey is the legacy of her aunt Tracey Yagmur (was Williams), who was crowned Miss England in 1988 and later won the Miss Universe Photogenic award in Thailand. Tracey has been a quiet but encouraging presence throughout Billie’s experience — gently suggesting that the pageant world could be a powerful way to share her story and raise awareness. Billie took that advice to heart.

Now, as she prepares to step onto the national stage, Billie is proudly supporting Together for Short Lives, the UK charity that helps seriously ill children and their families. “I want to use this platform for something bigger than myself,” Billie says. “I want other young people to know that you can go through really tough times and still follow your dreams — and even help others while you’re doing it.”

In addition to her charity work, Billie also volunteers as a Youth Advisor for Teenage Cancer Trust, offering first-hand support and guidance to young people navigating cancer treatment.

The Miss Teen Great Britain competition celebrates confidence, kindness, and positive role models — and Billie exemplifies all of these. She’ll be joining finalists from across the UK this October at The Globe Theatre, Blackpool, bringing with her not just poise and passion, but a story of strength, healing, and purpose.

Billie is inviting the public to follow her journey, cheer her on at the finals, and support Together for Short Lives through her online fundraiser.

💜 Donate Here www.justgiving.com

Search for Billie Williams.