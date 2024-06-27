Derbyshire sporting clubs among professional sports teams inspiring youngsters to get active

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peak Survival School has joined a PGA qualified golfer, ex-Wimbledon player and professional rugby team giving pupils to try their hand a anything from wheelchair rugby to rowing as part of an event to encourage more young people to unlock a sporting talent.

Pupils at William Shrewsbury Primary School, in Church Road, Stretton, have been training with the Leicester Tigers Rugby coach, teeing off with a PGA qualified golfer, practising their serve with an ex-Wimbledon tennis player and trying a variety of sports from boccia and quidditch to goal ball and wheelchair basketball as part of a weeklong Olympics in school to mark next month’s 2024 Paris Olympics.

The third event of its kind at the 680-strong primary school it is all about helping to increase the number of pupils taking part in sporting activities in their community as well as raising awareness of inclusivity in sport.

Peak District Survival School, which operates across Derbyshire and Staffordshire, also demonstrated bushcraft skills to show youngsters that keeping active didnt just need to mean taking part in typical sporting activties.

Pupils at William Shrewsbury Primary School try wheelchair rugby thanks to the Leicester Tigers

It comes as statistics from Sport England show only 47% of children are meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s guidelines of taking part in an average of 60 minutes or more of sport and physical activity a day.

Experts from more than 10 local clubs or providers have been showcasing activities around the normal school day to show pupils the variety of activities available in their community. From goal ball, where pupils are blindfolded and have to kick the ball into a net using only the sound of the bell fitted in the ball ringing as it moves, to bushcraft skills or boccia and crown green bowls it is hoped it will help to inspire children to think about sports that they might not have realised were available to them.

Former pupil Tristan Shaw was 9 years old when he first joined Leander Rowing Club, in Burton, after a trial in school sparked his interest. At the age of 15, he has now just competed in a UK open event as well as representing the East Midlands region in a 15000m rowing race at The National Watersports Centre, Holme Pier Point, coming 2nd in his race.

Another pupil went on to become Staffordshire and East Midlands table tennis champion and competes at National Level after being inspired by a school assembly. The assembly featured Uxbridge Table Tennis Club and coach Chris Newton, who is England Table Tennis Association Midlands Co-ordinator, played a game of table tennis using plates, cups and pans to engage the children.

Mike Randles, PE subject leader and Assistant Head at William Shrewsbury Primary School, said events like the Olympics were an opportunity to spark an interest in sport among pupils and allow local sporting clubs to work with pupils to show the variety of opportunities available to them in the local area.

He said: “At William Shrewsbury we are very passionate about providing opportunities for young people to explore and try new experiences. Sport is not only good for helping young people to stay active it also provides social, emotional and mental health benefits and we want people to know there is an activity for them whatever their interest or ability.

“We are excited to be holding our third Olympic event and have worked hard with local sporting groups to showcase a variety of opportunities. We know from experience that the event will inspire many children to find a new love of sport and could even be the opportunity they need to unlock a hidden talent.”

Peak District Survival School will provide bushcraft skills to show how being active can take many forms and focus will also be placed on highlighting adapted sports such as wheelchair rugby, goal ball and boccia. There will also be representatives from cricket charity Chance to Shine, Burton Leander Rowing Club, Barton Hockey Club, Soccer Stars, Burton Tennis and Squash Club, Metacubs personal trainer and former professional football as well as Leander Rowing Club and representatives from Leicester Tigers Rugby Club.

William Shrewsbury Primary School is one of the largest primary schools in Staffordshire and is part of the Central Co-operative Learning Trust.

The school has been awarded the School Games platinum award for more than 10 years thanks to its commitments made to participation and engagement levels as well as recognising the need to be inclusive by completing the School Games Inclusive Health Check.

The schools continued commitment to showcasing a variety of sporting opportunities means that more than 70% of children have taken part in extra-curricular activities this year either on site at lunchtime, as part of after school clubs or at local sporting venues.