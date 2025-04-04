Derbyshire restaurant celebrates 10th anniversary

Marco's New York Italian in Kegworth celebrates its 10th birthday

On 3 April, a popular East Midland restaurant celebrated a momentous milestone – its first 10 years in business.

The Marco Pierre White New York Italian, which is located on Packington Hill in Kegworth, was packed out as guests helped the team celebrate in style while enjoying dishes created by the famed chef and restaurateur.

A firm favourite with locals as well as those travelling from the nearby airport, the team is now looking forward to the next 10 years and follows the hotel’s transformation into a Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Yvonne Hyde, general manager said: “There’s been a terrific atmosphere all week and guests and staff alike have been getting into the party spirit. When you consider what the country has had to endure over the last 10 years, it makes this 10th anniversary even more special and it certainly called for a celebration.

Marco Pierre White with Yvonne Hyde, general manager at Marco's New York Italian

“We were packed out on the actual birthday and the atmosphere was fabulous. It was just great to hear guests chatting away and having a good time.

“On behalf of the staff and management I’d like to thank all those who have dined with us over the last 10 years and we can’t wait to see them here again.

“Guests were also able to celebrate by enjoying dishes from our new spring menu and complemented perfectly the vibrant atmosphere in the restaurant.

“We’re now looking forward to the next 10 years and can’t wait to welcome old friends and new diners to this fabulous restaurant.”

For further information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/new-york-italian/kegworth