Derbyshire communities invited to apply for up to £3,000 in charity funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parkinson’s UK is offering up to £3,000 in grant funding for any communities with a connection to the condition across Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding is available through the charity's popular Physical Activity Grants programme which is helping more people living with Parkinson’s to get active in 2024.

Now into its fourth year, the charity’s Physical Activity Grants programme reopened in June for physical activity providers, leisure groups, sports clubs, national governing bodies, Parkinson’s groups and many more to apply for funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants are recommended to submit their applications before the closing date on Friday 15 November.

Being active when you live with Parkinson's can be one of the best ways to help you manage your condition.

Since the grants first started in 2021, Parkinson’s UK has awarded more than £554,000 to 242 physical activity projects across the UK.

Physical activity initiatives ranging from wheelchair rugby to table tennis and from walking football to hydrotherapy, among many more, have all supported people living with Parkinson’s to get active and live well with the condition.

Being active with Parkinson’s can have many benefits including better balance, strength and coordination, as well as improving mental health and sleep. Physical activity can also help people living with the condition to socialise and reduce feelings of isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roma Hashim, Physical Activity Grants Manager for Parkinson’s UK, said:

“We are delighted to be delivering our Physical Activity Grants programme for the fourth successive year and we hope to be able to help even more people living with Parkinson’s to enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition.

“Whether you are part of a national sports association, you work with a local exercise group, or you are passionate about getting people active then why not apply for the grants in 2024.

“There are more than 40 symptoms associated with Parkinson’s and being active can be one of the best ways for a person to manage their condition, plus it’s good fun too. We are looking forward to continuing funding more innovative active projects in 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 grants will be available for a limited time and will close as soon as funding has been allocated. Applications can be made for amounts from £500 up to £3,000 and we encourage everyone to submit their applications promptly.

For more information about the physical activity grants programme and how you can apply, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/information-and-support/physical-activity-grants or contact [email protected]