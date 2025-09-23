Derbyshire care residents attend social care sports day

Residents enjoyed rocket throwing as part of the sporty challenges.

Residents from two care services in Borrowash attended a sports day event organised by Cygnet Social Care.

The eighth annual Cygnet Social Care Sports Day was hosted at Saffron Lane Athletics Stadium in Leicester on Friday 19 September.

The event saw more than 70 residents and 100 staff try their hand at a variety of accessible track and field events.

Conifers and Marion House, two residential services for adults with learning disabilities and autism, travelled from Derby to take part in the sporty challenges.

Participants from 12 other Cygnet Social Care services also showed up to represent their teams, including residents from Ashbrook, Beeches, Birches, Broughton House, Broughton Lodge, Cherry Tree House, Elston House, Pines, Norcott Lodge, The Fields, Toller Road and Willow House.

The teams arrived proudly sporting t-shirts they had designed themselves, whilst waving their team’s flags.

With something for everyone, the sports day offered a range of accessible and group challenges like the relay race or crazy golf. Participants could also take a shot in a penalty shoot-out, have a crack at target throwing and try their luck at ring toss.

To cool down after a day in the sunshine, a local ice cream van visited so the teams could enjoy a sweet treat.

Cate Ball, Regional Manager for Cygnet Social Care in the Midlands, highlighted the success of the sports day.

She said: “Our eighth annual Cygnet Social Care Sports Day was a resounding success and the individuals we support had a wonderful time. Everyone enjoyed taking part in a range of activities and soaking in the positive, but competitive, atmosphere in the stadium.

“It was so much fun for everyone to come together from across our different Cygnet Social Care sites and to be one big team. Events like this make a huge different to the people we support, enabling them to engage in activities in a really meaningful way, building team spirit and a real sense of fun.

“The beaming smiles from our residents and staff is what it is all about. It’s the reason why we all show up each day.

“Our brilliant team helped to plan, deliver and cater the event, which I am very grateful for. With the continuous support from Gareth Williams, Cygnet Social Care CEO, and our amazing staff, we can keep making days like this happen for the people we support.”