Derbyshire care home executive Highly Commended at National Learning Disabilities Awards 2024
Milewood operates Beechwood House, Oakwood House, Cedar Lodge, Laurel Grove, Birchwood Bungalow, Whitwell Park and The Corner House in Chesterfield.
This recognition celebrates Simon's dedication and leadership in providing outstanding support for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
The National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards are dedicated to celebrating excellence in the care and support of people with learning disabilities and autism. These awards honour individuals and organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to delivering quality care.
In their citation, the judges remarked: "Simon was a close second, demonstrating clear passion and exemplary leadership. Once the changes he mentioned during the interview are implemented, I’m confident he will be a strong contender for an award next year."
Simon Barnes said: "I am truly honoured to be recognised at this level. This commendation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my entire team. We are committed to continually improving our services to ensure the best possible support for those we care for."
Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive, also praised his achievement, saying: "Simon’s recognition at the National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards is well-deserved. His passion and leadership inspire us all, and I am confident that his vision for the future will drive further excellence in our services."
