Derby teacher’s cancer journey inspires quilt that unites school community

A headteacher who faced a life-changing diagnosis has turned her experience into a heartfelt project that symbolises the strength and unity of her school community.

After a routine mammogram, executive headteacher Paula Martin was diagnosed with breast cancer and immediately underwent surgery. Just two weeks later, she returned to work, where she finds comfort and strength, and continued working throughout her radiotherapy treatment.

Paula, who oversees Firs Primary School and, more recently, Stanley Common Church of England School - both part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT) - created a quilt made up of patches from 33 schools within the academy.

Each piece has been thoughtfully designed and meticulously crafted by the individual schools to reflect their unique identities, using diverse techniques such as embroidery, sewing, and felting.

The quilt includes 33 squares from schools within the DDAT community and bible quotes reflecting the academies Christian values

Having now been given the all-clear after her treatment, she said: “When the trust asked me to reflect on my experience with cancer, I wanted to highlight how much being part of this school community helped me through such a challenging time.

“Life often leads us to belong to groups we never expected or wanted to be part of, yet within them, we can find incredible comfort and support. That’s what I found within the breast cancer community—a shared strength and understanding that carried us through tough times.

“I designed this quilt to symbolise that sense of connection and to inspire pupils to feel proud of being part of this academy, a place that fosters a true sense of family, where we are all different, but together.

“Just as each piece of the quilt is designed and created differently, they all come together to form something beautiful.

Pupils at Stanley Common CoE School are the first to proudly display the quilt

“Everybody in the trust worked together to create something that benefits the pupils and helps them flourish, which is the ethos of the trust.”

Having always had an interest in sewing, Paula, chose a quilt to reflect her journey, inspired by its rich heritage, where traditionally, a village would come together, each person contributing small pieces that, when sewn together, formed a collective work of art, nurturing in its nature, symbolising unity.

Alongside the patches from 33 schools, pieces featuring Bible quotes were also included, reflecting the schools’ Christian values. These were created by the DDAT central team, meaning the entire trust contributed to the project.

The quilt will travel to all 33 schools in the DDAT trust, spending a week at each before reaching its final destination at Derby Cathedral, where it will be displayed for all to enjoy.

The tour will begin at Stanley Common CoE Primary School, which has just 38 pupils aged four-11. Their new logo, created after joining the trust in March, will be featured within the schools contributed square.

DDAT has included the school as part of its community and will be investing £100k to improve the school environment.

Dr Sarah Clark, chief executive officer of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Paula for transforming her experience into an incredible piece of art that reflects our core values and vision at DDAT.”